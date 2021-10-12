Haddonfield beats Cumberland for S.J. Group II girls tennis title

The Cumberland Regional High School girls tennis team was in several competitive matches but lost to host Haddonfield 5-0 on Tuesday in the South Jersey Group II final.

Top-seeded Haddonfield upped its season mark to 18-6 and the Colts, the second seed, fell to 15-4. It was the 20th consecutive sectional title in girls tennis for the Bulldogs and the 41st overall.

"We were in several good matches and all my girls played really hard," said Ashley Evans, the Cumberland girls tennis coach. "We told the girls that if they left it all on the court and gave it 110% that we would be happy no matter what, and they kept Haddonfield on the court for over two hours."

Haddonfield's Sammy Sirover beat Cumberland senior Savannah Falk 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles match.

"Savannah was down 1-4 in the first set and came back to make it competitive," Evans said. "The second set was competitive, too."

Haddonfield's Lucinda Andrewes beat Grace Albert 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. Evans said that, while it didn't show up in the score, sophomore Albert fought hard and made adjustments.