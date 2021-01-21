H.S. basketball coaches preparing for a weird and quiet season: Must Win

Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen is trying to be calm.

“I’m failing miserably,” he said with a laugh Thursday morning.

The change in approach to practices and games by the intense Allen is a signal that, because of COVID-19, this will be a high school basketball season unlike any other.

The shortened season begins Tuesday and concludes March 6. Teams will play 15 games. There will be no Cape-Atlantic League or state tournament. The games will look a bit different. There will be no fans. The contests will start with a coin toss to determine who gets possession first and not a jump ball, as referees will not touch the basketball.

The virus has already shut down several programs. Games are bound to be postponed daily.

“We’re grateful for every single minute we get to spend in the gym,” Wildwood Catholic Academy girls coach Steve DiPatri said. “You don’t know what tomorrow is going to look like.”

How do teams plan to navigate the chaos? Most are just living day to day.

“It’s a really good lesson for kids,” DiPatri said. “If you have that mindset, you will learn to focus more on the now and not be so concerned about the future and the past.”