H.S. basketball coaches preparing for a weird and quiet season: Must Win

Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen is trying to be calm.
“I’m failing miserably,” he said with a laugh Thursday morning.
The change in approach to practices and games by the intense Allen is a signal that, because of COVID-19, this will be a high school basketball season unlike any other.
The shortened season begins Tuesday and concludes March 6. Teams will play 15 games. There will be no Cape-Atlantic League or state tournament. The games will look a bit different. There will be no fans. The contests will start with a coin toss to determine who gets possession first and not a jump ball, as referees will not touch the basketball.
The virus has already shut down several programs. Games are bound to be postponed daily.
“We’re grateful for every single minute we get to spend in the gym,” Wildwood Catholic Academy girls coach Steve DiPatri said. “You don’t know what tomorrow is going to look like.”
How do teams plan to navigate the chaos? Most are just living day to day.
“It’s a really good lesson for kids,” DiPatri said. “If you have that mindset, you will learn to focus more on the now and not be so concerned about the future and the past.”
No one is quite sure what the quality of play will be. For many players, preseason scrimmages this week were their first organized games in almost a year. The virus wiped away the spring and summer AAU tournaments and camps.
“The conditioning is not there. The timing is definitely off,” Allen said. “Guys haven’t been in any type of structured playing environment. I’m stressing for the seniors to play as hard as you can and for the underclassmen to try to get better.”
But no matter what happens, it was important to have indoor sports season. No one wants a repeat of last spring, when the virus caused the entire season to be canceled.
“I think the kids have been under a lot of stress,” Allen said. “Their every-day routine has changed dramatically. I’m trying to find some type of balance between pushing them and also understanding that they just haven’t been playing.”
The season will pass quickly. In a normal season, we would be entering the home stretch.
The most important thing right now is to stay clam and not overreact to any bad news. Postponements and shutdowns are inevitable.
What players do off the court could be the key to playing every scheduled game.
Local coaches talk of wearing masks and social distancing during practice only to see their players huddled together eating at a local pizzeria or sharing the same car for a ride home from practice.
“We’re taking a lot of precautions,” Allen said, “but kids are kids.”
The lack of fans shouldn’t impact play too much. It’s not like high school teams played before packed gyms every night. Most of these players grew up playing intense games before relatively small crowds.
“The kids that are competitive are going to compete,” Allen said. “I think a lot of the energy you get sometimes comes from your coach. The intensity will be there. The extra oomph you get from the fans won’t, but I just think kids, because they haven’t had any type of competitive (basketball), will fall right in line and compete very hard.”
Despite the difficulties, just as high sports did in the fall, the basketball season will find its rhythm, Fans or no fans, games between Ocean City and Mainland Regional, Wildwood Catholic and Middle Township, and St. Augustine Prep and St. Joseph Academy will still be intense and memorable for all involved.
“It was different getting into a groove,” DiPatri said, “but now here we are.”
Let’s hope we can stay here until the season ends.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.