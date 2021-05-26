Grace McAfee scores 4; OC edges Mainland

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team beat visiting Mainland Regional 11-10 in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Tuesday night.
Grace McAfee scored four goals for the Red Raiders (10-3), and Alexis Smallwood scored three. Racheli Levi-Smith added two goals and nine draw controls, and Chelsea Stack and Summer Reimet each scored once. Olivia Vanesko and Ally Leeds each had two assists. The score was 5-5 at halftime.
Casey Murray led Mainland (10-4) with six goals and six draw controls, and Julianna Medina and Charlotte Walcoff each scored two goals. Kylie Kurtz made 13 saves.
Softball
From Tuesday
No. 4 Hammonton 9, Mainland Reg. 2: Alexa Panagopoylos went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Hammonton (16-0). Makenzie Edwards was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Edwards also struck out seven and allowed three hits in the complete-game win. Ava Divello tripled and scored two runs. The Blue Devils are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Victoria Esau scored twice and drove in two.
Megan Tierney and Ava Jamison each scored for Mainland (8-12). Ava Kinkler pitched a complete game, striking out six.
Pennsville 15, Wildwood 0: Kaydence Oakley and Jenna Hans each singled for Wildwood (5-10). For Pennsville (11-9), Emma Wariwanchik homered, drove in three and scored twice.
Delsea Reg. 14, Cumberland Reg. 1: Gianna Trexler doubled for Cumberland (1-14). Katelyn Edminster and Heavyn Perez each singled. For Delsea (14-7), Brooke Clark homere, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Cedar Creek 8, No. 9 Egg Harbor Twp. 6: Cedar Creek improved to 16-3. EHT, ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11, fell to 17-4.
Baseball
From Tuesday
St. Joseph 11, ACIT 0: Cohl Mercado was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Wildcats (16-5). Scott Digerolamo hit two doubles and drove in two. Jimmy Mantuano struck out five in five shutout innings to earn the win.
No. 11 Ocean City 7, Middle Twp. 5: Tom Finnegan and Matt Nunan each knocked in two runs for Ocean City (13-6). Nunan also tripled and scored twice. Joe Repetti scored twice. Dante Edwardi, the winning pitcher, struck out six in four innings.
Michael Adelizzi and Ryan Gallagher each drove in two for Middle (6-16). Adelizzi hit two singles.
No. 5 Mainland Reg. 2, Absegami 0: Cole Campbell and Brody Levin knocked in runs for Mainland (18-2). Levin also doubled. John Wood struck out six and allowed three hits in six innings for the win. Chase Petty had three hits. The Mustangs are ranked fifth in The Elite 11.
Absegami fell to 3-11.
Oakcrest 15, Cedar Creek 4: Gavin Healy sparked the winning Falcons (10-11) with two home runs. He finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. He went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and three runs.
Paul Rivera scored twice for Cedar Creek (10-6). Nate Kennedy hit two singles.
Atlantic Christian 5, Calvary Christian 3: Freshman John Hannum pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. Hannum and sophomore each Cruz Lewis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Sophomore Caleb Vogel drove in two runs.
Pilgrim Academy 18, Gloucester County Christian 9: Noah Brittin went 4 for 6 with a double and scored three runs in a Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference semifinal game. Charlie Baehner scored four runs, drove in three and doubled twice. Connor Storr drove in four and doubled.
Boys volleyball
From Tuesday
(8) Lacey Twp. 2, (25) Barnegat 0: Lacey (17-4) won the South first-round game 25-9, 25-10.
Kyle Coburn led with 14 assists to go with three digs. and three assists Logan Haemmerle finished with 15 service points, 10 digs and three aces. Carson Howard had eight kills and three blocks. James Baxes had four kills and three blocks.
