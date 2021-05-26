Grace McAfee scores 4; OC edges Mainland

Delsea Reg. 14, Cumberland Reg. 1: Gianna Trexler doubled for Cumberland (1-14). Katelyn Edminster and Heavyn Perez each singled. For Delsea (14-7), Brooke Clark homere, drove in four runs and scored twice.

Cedar Creek 8, No. 9 Egg Harbor Twp. 6: Cedar Creek improved to 16-3. EHT, ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11, fell to 17-4.

Baseball

From Tuesday

St. Joseph 11, ACIT 0: Cohl Mercado was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Wildcats (16-5). Scott Digerolamo hit two doubles and drove in two. Jimmy Mantuano struck out five in five shutout innings to earn the win.

No. 11 Ocean City 7, Middle Twp. 5: Tom Finnegan and Matt Nunan each knocked in two runs for Ocean City (13-6). Nunan also tripled and scored twice. Joe Repetti scored twice. Dante Edwardi, the winning pitcher, struck out six in four innings.

Michael Adelizzi and Ryan Gallagher each drove in two for Middle (6-16). Adelizzi hit two singles.