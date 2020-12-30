Gov. Murphy: New Jersey indoor sports to resume Saturday

The start of the winter sports season took a major leap forward Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a state briefing that indoor sports will resume Saturday after being suspended Dec. 5. All interstate youth sports will continue to be prohibited.

“Given the safety protocols that we have in place and the stability in our numbers over the past month,” Murphy said. “We feel confident we can move forward by continuing to deal with any outbreaks or other issues on an individual-case basis as opposed to a blanket prohibition. Further, we recognize that any continuance of the pause would likely mean that many sports seasons would have to be scrapped entirely, and we do not wish to see that.”

The governor added that the state considered pushing the resumption of indoor sports to Jan. 9 or Jan. 16, but it was determined any further delay would be unlikely to reduce the risk of spread.

“So as long as folks play it straight, they play it right. (If) they do the right things, we’re open for business again on Jan. 2 for indoor sports,” Murphy said.

Additionally, sports will be exempt from the the 10-person limit on gatherings for teams only. If the number of players, coaches and officials meets or exceeds the limit, spectators will not be allowed to attend games.