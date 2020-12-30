 Skip to main content
Gov. Murphy: New Jersey indoor sports to resume Saturday
Gov. Murphy: New Jersey indoor sports to resume Saturday

COVID-19, recreational marijuana top New Jersey’s stories

FILE - In this April 10, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing about the coronavirus, at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File)

 Chris Pedota

The start of the winter sports season took a major leap forward Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a state briefing that indoor sports will resume Saturday after being suspended Dec. 5. All interstate youth sports will continue to be prohibited.

“Given the safety protocols that we have in place and the stability in our numbers over the past month,” Murphy said. “We feel confident we can move forward by continuing to deal with any outbreaks or other issues on an individual-case basis as opposed to a blanket prohibition. Further, we recognize that any continuance of the pause would likely mean that many sports seasons would have to be scrapped entirely, and we do not wish to see that.”

The governor added that the state considered pushing the resumption of indoor sports to Jan. 9 or Jan. 16, but it was determined any further delay would be unlikely to reduce the risk of spread.

“So as long as folks play it straight, they play it right. (If) they do the right things, we’re open for business again on Jan. 2 for indoor sports,” Murphy said.

Additionally, sports will be exempt from the the 10-person limit on gatherings for teams only. If the number of players, coaches and officials meets or exceeds the limit, spectators will not be allowed to attend games.

In November, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that boys and girls basketball, fencing and bowling will start practices Jan. 11, games Jan. 26, and the postseason will end March 6.

“NJSIAA welcomes the governor’s announcement and continued support, and looks forward to the beginning of the indoor, winter, scholastic sports season — specifically, NJSIAA season 2,” the association said. “Occupancy restrictions will remain in effect as established by the governor’s executive orders. And, of course, public health data still may impact our upcoming seasons, so it’s essential that we all continue supporting the 3 Ws — wear your masks, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

Murphy said the state will continue to monitor data and reserves the right to pause indoor sports again if the need arises.

