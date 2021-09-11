 Skip to main content
Gianna Simon scores twice, Southern opens season with win
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Gianna Simon scores twice, Southern opens season with win

hslivesoccer.jpg

Southern Regional High School's Gianna Simon scored twice in the first half to lead the host Rams girls soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Howell in a Shore Conference game Saturday.

Melanie Lockwood had one assist for Southern. Leah Morrin recorded the win with six saves.

Riley Borenstein scored in the second half for Howell (0-1), and Samantha Carruth made four stops.

Mainland Reg. 1, Shawnee 1: Camryn Dirkes scored in the second half for the Mustangs (1-0-1). Jane Meade assisted. Genevieve Morrison made six saves. Julia Tepes scored for the Renegades (0-1-1). Ava Rieger made 11 saves. 

Field hockey

Egg Harbor Twp. 9, Bridgeton 0: Jenna Gray scored three goals for the undefeated Eagles (3-0). Kara Wilson scored twice. Jessie Alkins and Ella Seymour each scored once and added an assist. Addison Jacobs finished with two assists. Kelli Bradeis and Julia Zappile each scored once. Emily Gargan and Anna Smith each had an assist.

Bridgeton fell to 0-2.

Barnegat 7, Toms River East 1: Alyson Sojak scored four goals for the undefeated Bengals (3-0). Camryn White scored three. Nicole Schiverea, Madison Jackson and Julianna Cannizzaro each had an assist. Madison Kubicz made 10 saves. For Toms River East (1-2), Brooke Schumann scored.

Southern Reg. 4, Jackson Memorial 1: Shannon Conroy scored twice to go with two assists for the Rams (2-0). Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis each scored once. Claire Gosse made one save. For Jackson Memorial (0-2), Jordan Czaczkowski made 14 saves.

Note: More high schools on B5.

