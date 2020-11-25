Getting to end of fall high school season is a huge accomplishment: Must Win

Chuck Donohue is in his 50th season as a high school football coach.

It’s fair to say the Southern Regional head coach has never seen a season like this.

None of us has.

COVID-19 caused chaos. Games were canceled. Programs were shut down. Teams scrambled for games at the last minute.

Somehow, we got through it. The football season ends Saturday. We made it.

“From our kids’ perspective, school support,” Donohue said, “it went very, very well. The hard part about the season was the day-to-day-to-day. It wasn’t stressful, but it was on your mind every single day. Every time the phone rang, every time you got an email from the school during the day, I was always expecting bad news.”

Over the summer, there were plenty of doubters as to whether a fall season was possible.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s initial summer workout protocols were daunting. How were teams supposed to practice and keep social distance? What do you mean we’re not allowed a touch a ball for the first two weeks of workouts?