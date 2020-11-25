Getting to end of fall high school season is a huge accomplishment: Must Win

Chuck Donohue is in his 50th season as a high school football coach.
It’s fair to say the Southern Regional head coach has never seen a season like this.
None of us has.
COVID-19 caused chaos. Games were canceled. Programs were shut down. Teams scrambled for games at the last minute.
Somehow, we got through it. The football season ends Saturday. We made it.
“From our kids’ perspective, school support,” Donohue said, “it went very, very well. The hard part about the season was the day-to-day-to-day. It wasn’t stressful, but it was on your mind every single day. Every time the phone rang, every time you got an email from the school during the day, I was always expecting bad news.”
Over the summer, there were plenty of doubters as to whether a fall season was possible.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s initial summer workout protocols were daunting. How were teams supposed to practice and keep social distance? What do you mean we’re not allowed a touch a ball for the first two weeks of workouts?
“I think it’s amazing we got to this point,” Donohue said. “The credit goes to the kids, the families. The kids are filling papers out every day. They’re getting temperatures checked every day, wearing masks. If you had asked me back in July, I would have really had my doubts that we would be able to pull it off because there were so many things you didn’t have control of.”
The biggest motivation for fall athletes and coaches was what happened last April through June. No one wanted a repeat of last spring when the virus caused the entire season to be canceled.
“I think that put a lot of seriousness into everybody,” Donohue said. “Whether you were directly involved in the spring or you simply watched it from the outside, you knew the disappointment. There were so many people in each school and so many parts to this thing. It was everybody working together.”
Support Local Journalism
League schedules and the postseason were altered this fall. There will be no state champions. But the seasons for most schools and programs were legitimate. There were plenty of great moments.
The Wildwood football team ended a six-year losing streak.
Running back Patrick Smith of Holy Spirit rushed for more than 300 yards in a game — twice.
Faith Slimmer of Ocean City led the Red Raiders to a sectional title and scored her 100th career goal.
“I know I appreciated the games a lot more,” Donohue said, “and appreciated what the kids were going through a lot more than I probably ever have before.”
Along the way, this season we learned something. It just might be possible that teams work out/practice too much in the summer.
Maybe we can start fall practices a little later in August and everyone can enjoy more of their summer. Maybe teams need one or two scrimmages to get ready for a season rather than three or four.
Maybe communicating with teams with Zoom or Google Classroom is a more efficient way to operate.
“When the season is over,” Donohue said, “one of the things I know our staff will do is step back and say. ‘What was good about this year? What can we keep in our program?’ ”
So, after this weekend, it’s time to catch our collective breath.
The NJSIAA has pushed the start of the winter season back to late January.
The winter season will probably be even more chaotic than the fall. Games will be postponed, rescheduled and then postponed again. Everyone connected to high school sports will have to be even more vigilant than they were in the fall to pull off a season that takes place indoors.
But we did it this fall, and we can do it again this winter.
Basketball players, wrestlers, swimmers and all other winter athletes deserve their moments, too.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.