GCIT pushes across only 2 runs of game in 7th to eliminate EHT in South Jersey quarterfinals

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A classic pitchers' duel between Gloucester County Institute of Technology's Rylee Lutz and Egg Harbor Township High School's Haley Korsak seemed like it might last all day Friday.
The South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal softball game finally turned in the top of the seventh inning as sixth-seeded GCIT pushed across two runs to win 2-0.
The Cheetahs loaded the bases against Korsak with one out, and GCIT's Krista Murray hit the first pitch up the middle for the winning run. After a pitching change, GCIT forced in another run with a walk before the Eagles ended the rally with a strikeout and a flyout.
EHT, the third seed and ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, finished its season 19-5. GCIT (14-3) will meet the winner between second-seeded Jackson Memorial and seventh-seeded Lenape on June 9 in a sectional semifinal.
"It was a great game, but we made a couple mistakes, and you can't do that when you're not hitting the ball well," said first-year EHT coach Kristi Troster. "She (Lutz) is definitely a good pitcher. Unfortunately, we were not able to put the ball in play and force them to make mistakes."
GCIT's seventh-inning rally started when a smash down the third-base line by Aubrey Miller that went off a glove into left field. Samantha McCarthy's grounder might have been a force play at second, but an error made it safe all around. Lutz's single to center loaded the bases, before Murray's game-winning hit.
"Egg Harbor Township is an outstanding team," GCIT coach John Holland said. "Either team could have won on any given day. Rylee has been that way all year for us. She hasn't lost a game. I told the team to focus and leave it all out there. We got some opportunities and took care of business then."
The Eagles' Korsak, a senior, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight.
"Haley pitched really well," Troster said. "We're fortunate to have a great group of kids. Haley is humble and talented, an all-around team player and great person."
Lutz, a senior, pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks. In EHT's final chance, Lutz got Delaney Sullivan out on a foul flyout to short right field and then recorded her eighth strikeout. Ryley Martini walked, but Payton Colbert grounded to first for the final out."
Colbert got the first hit off Lutz, a bloop single past first base in the third inning. Colbert went to second on Dollard's groundout and took third on a wild pitch. But the inning ended when Lutz got Kayla Dollard on a pop out to second.
Dollard beat out a slow grounder to short for the Eagles' other hit to start the sixth inning. She stole second and then third. Dollard tried to score on Madison Biddle's bunt but was out on a close play at home.
Korsak, who batted second for the Eagles, will play for Georgian Court University in Lakewood Township next year.
"We didn't hit enough today," said Korsak, a 17-year-old EHT resident. "Their pitcher had a good rise, and we didn't adjust enough to it. I wasn't tired (in the seventh inning). They started to hit a little. I thought it would be close. We just didn't get enough hits and then had one bad inning."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
