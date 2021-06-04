GCIT pushes across only 2 runs of game in 7th to eliminate EHT in South Jersey quarterfinals

"Egg Harbor Township is an outstanding team," GCIT coach John Holland said. "Either team could have won on any given day. Rylee has been that way all year for us. She hasn't lost a game. I told the team to focus and leave it all out there. We got some opportunities and took care of business then."

The Eagles' Korsak, a senior, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight.

"Haley pitched really well," Troster said. "We're fortunate to have a great group of kids. Haley is humble and talented, an all-around team player and great person."

Lutz, a senior, pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks. In EHT's final chance, Lutz got Delaney Sullivan out on a foul flyout to short right field and then recorded her eighth strikeout. Ryley Martini walked, but Payton Colbert grounded to first for the final out."

Colbert got the first hit off Lutz, a bloop single past first base in the third inning. Colbert went to second on Dollard's groundout and took third on a wild pitch. But the inning ended when Lutz got Kayla Dollard on a pop out to second.

Dollard beat out a slow grounder to short for the Eagles' other hit to start the sixth inning. She stole second and then third. Dollard tried to score on Madison Biddle's bunt but was out on a close play at home.