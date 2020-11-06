Gavin Roman's 41-yard TD late leads Spartans past rival Hermits

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Gavin Roman dropped a potential touchdown pass in the first half Friday night.
The Holy Spirit High School sophomore wide receiver saw another potential big-play pass land just past his outstretched hands.
The Spartans never stopped believing in Roman, however, and their faith was rewarded when it counted the most.
Roman caught a 41-yard TD pass from Trevor Cohen with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game to propel the Spartans football team to a 12-7 win over rival St. Augustine Prep. Holy Spirit (5-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine (3-2) is ranked No. 5.
“I just knew myself that I would have another opportunity, and I’d have to capitalize on it,” Roman said. “All my teammates told me, ‘Don’t worry about it. Shake it off.’ I just needed to make a play.”
The Spartans controlled most of the game behind the running of Patrick Smith, who carried 33 times for 173 yards. Spirit linebacker A’Johnnie Rembert (two sacks and a tackle for a loss) sparked a defense that held the Hermits to zero rushing yards.
Still, St. Augustine led 7-6 late in the fourth quarter. The Spartans got the ball at the Hermits’ 41 after a 29-yard kickoff return from Jahmir Smith.
On the first play, Roman sprinted down the sideline. Cohen launched a pass in his direction. Roman slowed and caught the ball at the 10, took a few steps and dove across the goal line.
“I hit (the defender) with a quick move on the line and ran as fast as I could,” Roman said. “I tracked the ball the whole way. I thought I was going to get tackled. I just slipped it somehow and fell into the end zone.”
After the Roman TD, Spirit relied on its defense. The Hermits drove to the Holy Spirit 8, as quarterback Trey McLeer and wide receiver Nasir Hill (four catches for 110 yards) connected on passes of 16 and 22 yards.
But on fourth-and-2 from the 8, McLeer’s pass fell untouched in the end zone, and the Spartans began to celebrate.
“Our defense has been playing real well all year,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We told the kids someone has to step up and make a big play, and at the end they did.”
Just a few minutes earlier, it appeared St. Augustine had made the big play that would lead to a win. St. Augustine had also missed on several big passing plays throughout the contest. But with 4:36 left, McLeer found Hill open over the middle. Hill sprinted 67 yards to the left pylon to put St. Augustine up 7-6.
“It was nuts,” Russo said, “the way the momentum swung back and forth in those last couple of minutes. You have two good defenses out there. Two teams that play hard on every play. Eventually, something was going to give.”
With the win, Spirit put itself in position to play for the unofficial South Jersey championship. There are no formal playoffs because of COVID-19 this season. But Spirit will host Williamstown on Friday in a postseason pod game. The other half of the pod features South Jersey powers Cherokee and Lenape.
“I love the opportunity we get,” Russo said. “We don’t get a chance to play those schools. Now, we have a chance to mix some private and public schools and play some of the best teams that have been in the state the past few years. We’re happy we’re there, and we’ll play it out and see what happens.”
Roman was all smiles after the game. He is the son of Spirit assistant and former head coach Chalie Roman. It can be tough to be the coach’s son sometimes, but Roman’s teammates seemed to get a bigger thrill out of seeing the wide receiver interviewed by reporters after the game than Gavin did himself.
“It was a nail biter,” Smith said. “You never know what’s going to happen. Nasir had a great play, but we came right back, and Gavin had a phenomenal play.”
Holy Spirit 0 6 0 6 – 12
St. Augustine 0 0 0 7 – 7
SCOND QUARTER
HS – Smith 39 run (kick missed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SA – Hill 67 pass from McLeer (Bispo kick)
HS – Roman 41 pass from Cohen (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — HS. Smith 33-173; SA. Udoh 18-38
Passing – HS. Cohen 6-15-1-79; SA. McLeer 5-16-0-129
Receiving: HS. Roman 2-56; SA. Hill 4-110.
