Gavin Roman's 41-yard TD late leads Spartans past rival Hermits

“I hit (the defender) with a quick move on the line and ran as fast as I could,” Roman said. “I tracked the ball the whole way. I thought I was going to get tackled. I just slipped it somehow and fell into the end zone.”

After the Roman TD, Spirit relied on its defense. The Hermits drove to the Holy Spirit 8, as quarterback Trey McLeer and wide receiver Nasir Hill (four catches for 110 yards) connected on passes of 16 and 22 yards.

But on fourth-and-2 from the 8, McLeer’s pass fell untouched in the end zone, and the Spartans began to celebrate.

“Our defense has been playing real well all year,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We told the kids someone has to step up and make a big play, and at the end they did.”

Just a few minutes earlier, it appeared St. Augustine had made the big play that would lead to a win. St. Augustine had also missed on several big passing plays throughout the contest. But with 4:36 left, McLeer found Hill open over the middle. Hill sprinted 67 yards to the left pylon to put St. Augustine up 7-6.

“It was nuts,” Russo said, “the way the momentum swung back and forth in those last couple of minutes. You have two good defenses out there. Two teams that play hard on every play. Eventually, something was going to give.”