Gavin Burns, Javier DeLao score 2 apiece to lead Wildwood past Salem in boys soccer: Roundup

Hammonton 9, Bridgeton 1: Angelina Cortellessa and Madison Gazzara each scored twice for the host Blue Devils (4-0). Brianna Gazzara, Giada Palmieri, Anna Dankel, Nicole Damico and Chloe Comunale each scored once. Cortellessa and Sofia Grasso shared time in goal, and Grasso had one save. DeJ’mera Mosley scored in the third quarter for Bridgeton (0-4). Rosmidy Martinez made 25 saves for the Bulldogs.

Barnegat 8, Manchester Twp. 0: Alyson Sojak scored four goals for the undefeated Bengals (4-0). Camryn White added three. Patience Mares finished with two assists. Nicole Schiverea scored once. For Manchester (2-1), Meghan Doctor made 25 saves.

Girls volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 1: The visiting Rams rallied to win with set scores of 22-25, 25-12 and 25-21. Hailea Krause had eight kills, seven digs, three aces and eight service points for Southern (1-1), and Jordyn Hamlin added six kills and 12 digs. Molly Regulski added 21 assists and 13 service points. Brianna Otto contributed 13 digs, eight service points and three aces. Corrine Hughes had four kills and four digs. Jackson fell to 2-1.