Gannon Brady scores 38 as No. 7 Ocean City beats No. 3 Atlantic City for first time since 2010-11 season

OCEAN CITY – Gannon Brady needed just a little bit of help Monday night.
He got it from Tom Finnegan at the perfect time.
Brady scored 38 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 64-58 win over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game. Atlantic City (5-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (4-1) is No. 7.
“This shows people we can compete with anyone,” said Brady, who is averaging 29.5 points this season.
The 6-foot-1 senior controlled the game with 21 points in the first half and 15 in the fourth quarter. Finnegan, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter just when Brady and Ocean City needed them the most.
“That was a big reinforcement for us,” Brady said. “I was getting tired after dribbling around a lot in the first half. It’s good to have a big presence in the middle. When he’s on, I think we can compete with anybody in South Jersey.”
The 6-foot-1 Brady, who will pitch at Fordham University on an NCAA Division I baseball scholarship, scored in a variety of ways. He sank 3 of 8 3-pointers in the first half but did not attempt a shot from beyond the arc in the third and fourth quarters. Instead, he bullied his way into the lane for layups. Several Vikings tried unsuccessfully to slow Brady down.
“I was just going with the flow of the game and playing to my strengths,” Brady said. “It just happened. I didn’t realize how many (points) I had. I was just playing my game.”
Atlantic City is a program that emphasizes defense. The Vikings often don’t allow another team to score 38 in a game.
“He dominated the game,” Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said of Brady. “He’s strong. They played a great game. They were the better team.”
Ocean City maintained a lead for much of the contest. But after the first half, it was reasonable to wonder if Brady could continue to score at that pace for four quarters.
He understandably fell off in the third quarter, making just one basket. But Finnegan picked up the slack. He was whistled for two fouls early in the first quarter and had sat almost the entire first half. In addition to his 10 third-quarter points, Finnegan grabbed three rebounds and a steal and assist in the quarter.
“I came out there with some fresh legs, and they were all kind of a little worn down after that long first half,” Finnegan said. “I knew I had to go out strong and fast and outwork everyone.”
Ocean City took control with a 6-0 spurt that turned a three-point advantage into a 55-46 lead with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left. Brady scored all six points on a pair of driving layups and two foul shots.
Brady then sank 5 of 6 free throws in the final 2 minutes, 20 seconds to clinch the victory.
“We do have trust in all of our teammates,” Brady said. “But I was just comfortable at the end.”
Nasaan Blakeley led Atlantic City with 16 points. Aamir Mack and Jayden Jones each scored 12. Ocean City last beat Atlantic City during the 2010-11 season. Monday’s win came on the heels of the Red Raiders beating perennial power Wildwood Catholic 46-44 on Friday.
Ocean City has put itself in position to be one of the CAL’s top teams.
“These last two games have really opened up a lot of people’s eyes,” Brady said. “We’re just going to keep playing our game and see what happens the rest of the season.”
Atlantic City 14 13 15 16 – 58
Ocean City 16 13 16 19 – 64
AC – Frederick 3, Jones 12, Nas. Blakeley 16, Hobbs 5, Mack 12, Naq. Blakeley 4, Lewis 1, Culmone 3, Pridgen-Hill 1
OC – Finnegan14, Brady 38, Repetti 4, Drain 2, Rauner 6
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
