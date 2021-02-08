Gannon Brady scores 38 as No. 7 Ocean City beats No. 3 Atlantic City for first time since 2010-11 season

“I was just going with the flow of the game and playing to my strengths,” Brady said. “It just happened. I didn’t realize how many (points) I had. I was just playing my game.”

Atlantic City is a program that emphasizes defense. The Vikings often don’t allow another team to score 38 in a game.

“He dominated the game,” Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said of Brady. “He’s strong. They played a great game. They were the better team.”

Ocean City maintained a lead for much of the contest. But after the first half, it was reasonable to wonder if Brady could continue to score at that pace for four quarters.

He understandably fell off in the third quarter, making just one basket. But Finnegan picked up the slack. He was whistled for two fouls early in the first quarter and had sat almost the entire first half. In addition to his 10 third-quarter points, Finnegan grabbed three rebounds and a steal and assist in the quarter.

“I came out there with some fresh legs, and they were all kind of a little worn down after that long first half,” Finnegan said. “I knew I had to go out strong and fast and outwork everyone.”