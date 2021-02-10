Gannon Brady scores 30; O.C. boys beat Cape May Tech

Gannon Brady continued his hot scoring with 30 points as the Ocean City High School boys basketball team overcame a slow start to beat Cape May Tech 76-56 on Wednesday night.
Brady, a 6-foot-1 senior, is averaging 29.7 points this season. Ocean City is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Tom Finnegan scored 14, and Joe Repetti added 13 for Ocean City (5-1), which has won four straight. Repetti sank a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Red Raiders a one-point halftime lead.
Jon Torres led Cape May Tech with 18.
Cape May Tech 17 10 17 12 – 56
Ocean City 8 20 17 31 – 76
CMT – Bean 4, Torres 18, Hutchinson 10, Thomas 10, Delvecchio 12
OC – Drain 10, Rauner 4, Finnegan 14, Repetti 13, Brady 30, Alling 2, Muskett 1, Schneider 2.
From Tuesday
Vineland 59,
No. 10 Hammonton 51
Vineland rallied in the fourth quarter for the win. Antonio Gil scored 21 for the Fighting Clan (3-2). Yamere Diggs contributed 19.
Hammonton 12 14 10 15 – 51
Vineland 15 7 12 25 — 59
VL – Kates 6, Gil 21, Holmes 5, Diggs 19, Williams 8
No. 5 Southern Reg. 47,
Donovan Catholic 34
Jaden Anthony scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Southern Regional won its third straight game. Luke Infurna scored 16 for Southern. Jay Silva contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds. Southern (3-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11.
Southern Regional 9 7 8 23 – 47
Donovan Catholic 5 9 6 14 – 34
SR – Anthony 12, Infurna 16, Barbierri 4, Silva 10
DC – Ayala-Petty 13, Pruitt 4, Farrell 6, T. Pruitt 9, Farlekas 2
No. 1 St. Joseph 81,
Buena Regional 35
Jordan Stafford scored 16 to lead the undefeated Wildcats, who ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
SJ — Stafford 16, Syndor 10, McGraw 8, DeSorte 8, Thomas 14, Abdur-Rahim 6, Pierce 11
BR – McKeon 2, Delvalle 2, Doughty 12, Tarquino 7, Coia 10, Garrison 2.
No. 2 St. Augustine 72,
Bridgeton 47
Senior forward Matt Delaney scored 19 to lead the winning Hermits. John Horner chipped in with 13 for St. Augustine.
The Hermits (4-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Augustine 22 17 10 23 — 72
Bridgeton 7 15 6 19 – 47
SA – Palek 5, Delaney 19, Schleicher 12, Horner 13, Brown 6, Bevilaqua 4, Fox 3, Ernst 4, DeMara 4, Reed 2
Girls basketball
No. 1 Middle Twp. 48,
Atlantic City 29
Kate Herlihy scored 22 points to lead the winning Panthers, who are 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Herlihy scored seven of her points in the second quarter as Middle built 27-16 halftime lead.
Middle Township 10 17 11 10 – 48
Atlantic City 9 7 4 9 — 29
MT – Herlihy 22, Elston 6, Harris 2, Bock 5, Graham 2, Robinson 5, Elisano 4
AC- Garrison-Macon 6, Suarez 3, Davis 9, Jackson 2, Lemons 3, Kelly 2, Maldonado 4
No. 4 Ocean City 53,
Cape May Tech 15
The winning Red Raiders evened their record at 3-3 with their second straight victory.
From Tuesday
No. 5 Absegami 39,
No. 10 Egg Harbor Twp. 23
Haleigh Schafer scored 18 points, as Absegami improved to 2-0.
Absegami 12 9 10 8 – 39
EHT 10 2 6 5 – 23
AB – Schafer 18, Fortis 9, Nurse 6, Wochka 4, McNamara 2
EHT – Wilson 4, Baxter 6, Suarez 2, A. Zinckgraf 1, K. Zinckgraf 6, Dodd 2, Palumbo 2
No. 9 OLMA 81,
Bridgeton 31
Jaiden Harris scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as OLMA improved to 2-1. Madison Palek sank three 3-ointers and contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for the winning Villagers.
Bridgeton 9 9 7 6 – 31
OLMA 16 28 30 7 – 81
BR – Tanksley 7, Chandler 10, McDriff 1, Accevado 4, Sydnor 8, Underwood 1
OLMA – Harris 14, Syd. Prescott 11, Fiocchi 4, Coyle 4, Dragone 8, Palek-12, Bernhard 8, Patatucci 8, Garcia 5, Sav. Prescott 7
No. 7 Wildwood 42,
Pennsville 35
Jenna Hans scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the winning Warriors, who improved to 5-2. Imene Fathi scored eight and grabbed 12 rebounds for Wildwood. Ava Troiano contributed four steals and four assists.
Wildwood 14 13 9 6 – 42
Pennsville 7 7 11 10 – 35
WW – L. Benichou 6, Hans 12, Fathi 8, Troiano 4, Sumlin 2, Wilber 2, Stroman-Hills 6, M. Benichou 2
PV – Samuels 2, Hassler 2, Zullo 1, Moore 5, Wood 18
