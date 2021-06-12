Gannon Brady dominant as O.C. knocks off Mainland in S.J. final

LINWOOD — Gannon Brady pitched a complete game, and the Ocean City High School baseball team beat Mainland Regional 6-1 to win the South Jersey Group III title Saturday afternoon.
Ocean City (18-7) was the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Mainland (23-4) was the top seed.
The Red Raiders advance to the state semifinals and will travel to play Central Jersey champion Colts Neck on Monday.
Check back for more updates.
