Gabe Gillespie’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the St. Augustine Prep baseball team an 8-7 win over Bishop Eustace on Thursday afternoon.

Jake Meyers led off the bottom of the 11th with an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Marco Levari followed with a bunt single to move Meyers to third. After a groundout, Gillespie lined a 1-2 pitch to right field for the winning hit.

Bishop Eustace had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 11th. The Crusaders. loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the 11th. Hermits senior Milan Patel pitched out of the jam to get the win.

The Hermits trailed most of the game. Joey Erace (3 for 5) tied it at 7 in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI triple.

St. Augustine and Bishop Eustce are perennial powers. St. Augustine (2-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Bishop Eustace (1-2) is ranked No. 7.