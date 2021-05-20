From injuries to COVID, Southern senior Jackson Braddock overcoming odds: My Life

Jackson Braddock has overcome more than a few maladies to become one of the state’s top high school distance runners.
None were more than serious than when the Southern Regional High School senior was hit with COVID-19 in mid-March.
“It took me out for at least a solid month,” he said. “I didn’t run for two weeks and then when I came back, I was shell of what I’ve been previously.”
Before COVID-19, Braddock dealt with knee injury as a freshman, back issues as a sophomore and a stress fracture in his shin as a junior.
After recovering from COVID-19 this spring, this is one of the few times in his scholastic career that Braddock is completely healthy.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “You come into every workout and every run just looking to get that little bit better. You’re looking forward to the championship meets and see how far you can get by the time June rolls around.”
Braddock’s championship season is already off to an impressive start. Last weekend he delivered one of the best performances in the history of the Ocean County championships.
He won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 6.25 seconds, which broke the Press-area record of 4:09.03 set in 2009 by Ocean City’s Brett Johnson. Braddock also won the 3,200 run in 9:22.03 and the 800 run in 1:53.69.
“I was definitely surprised,” Braddock said of his performance. “The goal (in the 1,600) was to run 4:08. I thought that was the goal set by my coach (Scott Baker). I thought that was a little optimistic. But I ran 4:06. I came away pretty excited.”
The Ship Bottom resident will compete in the Shore Conference championships this weekend.
Braddock, 17, will continue his track and field career at the University of Virginia.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Braddock discussed several topics, including what he learned from overcome his various injuries.
On how he started running
I didn’t start until freshman year of high school. I played soccer and baseball growing up. I decided I wanted to use cross country and conditioning for baseball, and I wound up being pretty good at it. I decided to run indoor track (the winter of his freshman year). I was pretty quick in the mile. I think I ran 4:28. That was kind of the moment where I thought, “Hey, maybe I should take this running thing seriously.”
On what he likes about running
You can push yourself to the very limit and see what kind shape of you’re in. Also, it can be pretty relaxing, too. Going out for those long runs by yourself gives you a chance to decompress after a hard workout.
On living in Ship Bottom
Most of the advantages come away from running. It’s not the best place to run with the wind and limited spots to run. But then you’re blessed with being near the bay and the beach and being able to walk to the beach pretty much anytime you want. It’s beautiful pretty much year-round.
On what he has learned from overcoming his various injuries
At the time, you feel like it’s the worst thing in the world. But looking back on it I think you learn a lot about how to be smarter with training and recovery techniques. I was pretty new to running. There was a lot of things I probably didn’t know. Those injuries taught me a lot.
On his decision to attend Virginia
The thing that impressed me the most was talking to coach Vin Lananna (Virginia’s director of track and field and cross country) and his resume and all that he had to offer. He kind of blew me away with his pitch and showed me that I could really succeed as an athlete and in the classroom.
On his career plans
I’m leaning toward majoring in finance or commerce, but I haven’t really locked that in yet. If you asked me what I want to be when I grow up, I don’t think I could tell you, yet. I’m not too certain.
