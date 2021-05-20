From injuries to COVID, Southern senior Jackson Braddock overcoming odds: My Life

On living in Ship Bottom

Most of the advantages come away from running. It’s not the best place to run with the wind and limited spots to run. But then you’re blessed with being near the bay and the beach and being able to walk to the beach pretty much anytime you want. It’s beautiful pretty much year-round.

On what he has learned from overcoming his various injuries

At the time, you feel like it’s the worst thing in the world. But looking back on it I think you learn a lot about how to be smarter with training and recovery techniques. I was pretty new to running. There was a lot of things I probably didn’t know. Those injuries taught me a lot.

On his decision to attend Virginia

The thing that impressed me the most was talking to coach Vin Lananna (Virginia’s director of track and field and cross country) and his resume and all that he had to offer. He kind of blew me away with his pitch and showed me that I could really succeed as an athlete and in the classroom.

On his career plans

I’m leaning toward majoring in finance or commerce, but I haven’t really locked that in yet. If you asked me what I want to be when I grow up, I don’t think I could tell you, yet. I’m not too certain.

