Freshman Madelynn Bernhardt scores 20, eighth-ranked OLMA defeats No. 5 Vineland

Bernhardt is a freshman guard for the Villagers. But she looked as if she has played varsity for years, sinking three 3-pointers and going 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Eight of her points came in the second quarter to help OLMA take a 49-25 halftime lead. OLMA led 21-13 after the first quarter and 66-37 after three.

“I just come in not nervous, and once I make one basket or one 3, (the rest) just kind of comes,” said Bernhardt, 14, of Milmay. “It’s just exciting, and we lost to (Vineland) last time, so it was really important we all made contributions.”

Vineland committed a lot of fouls and had none left to give by the second quarter, sending a lot of Villagers to the line. OLMA scored 21 points on foul shots.

Vineland coach Will Breese noted that his team had never been in that much foul trouble all season. The Fighting Clan roster includes only one senior, Jinelys Alvarez.

Junior guard Skylar Fowlkes and sophomore guard Egypt Owens each led Vineland with eight points. Sophomore guard Samantha Jones scored seven.