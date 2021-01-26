Freshman Kasey Bretones' late 3 lifts Mainland past Ocean City in opener

“I kind of expect that early,” Betson said. “There’s going to be a number of things we have to work out going forward. That was a sloppy start, obviously, but it was to be expected. But I think we saw some things we can work off of.”

But both teams had a better showing on offense in the final 24 minutes. The rest of the game was back and forth, with a few lead changes mixed in, especially in the second half.

Avery Jackson led Ocean City with 13 points, including three 3-point shots. Marin Panico scored nine points. Ayana Morton made two 3s.

“I think when we came down and made good shots and showed patience, we were able to get back in the game and actually executed something,” Baruffi said. “I thought we took ourselves right out of it when we rushed.”

Camryn Dirkes, who missed all of last season with an injury, led the Mustangs with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Lila Schoen scored nine points, Cadence Fitzgerald seven. Mainland scored in double-digits in each of the last three quarters.

Bretones compared playing in front of no fans to a routine practice, an approach she will take for the entire season.