Freshman Kasey Bretones' late 3 lifts Mainland past Ocean City in opener

OCEAN CITY — Kasey Bretones called it an honor.
The Mainland Regional High School freshman had aimed to start at the varsity level since she was in sixth grade, a goal she achieved Tuesday.
Bretones made a 3-pointer with 58.8 seconds left in regulation to lead the Mustangs to a 39-35 season-opening victory over rival Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game.
Neither team had more than a five-point lead.
“I wanted to dial-in like (Mainland) coach (Scott) Betson has been saying,” Bretones said. “I just wanted to win for our girls. Our older upperclassmen said this was a big rivalry, so I just wanted to come through for them.”
Bretones made two 3-pointers in the game for her only points. Her long-range shot late in the fourth quarter gave Mainland a 38-35 lead.
The Mustangs (1-0) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (0-1) is No. 4. The Red Raiders led 18-17 at halftime.
“I think we kind of held our ground and came back,” said Bretones, 14, of Linwood. “I think we are going to get a lot better. We are just starting, so we have a bright future ahead.”
In a normal year, the Ocean City gymnasium would have been filled with loud, passionate fans as these rivals draw large crowds in any sport. But fans were not permitted to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only one side of the bleachers was open for players who did not play in the game. The other side was filled with chairs that were all spaced out for the players who competed and for the coaches.
“It’s definitely a little bit different,” said Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi, who noted his team had this experience last winter when it played without fans in a 50-38 win over Westampton Tech in the state Group III semifinals.
The Red Raiders never had the opportunity to play in the state final as the winter season was canceled that week. Ocean City won the South Jersey Group III title over Mainland last March.
The chance to play again this season, which was in doubt the last few months, was both exciting and relieving for players and coaches.
“It’s good for both teams to just get part of the season in,” Baruffi said. “Again, it’s a good thing to have that experience.”
Betson agreed.
“I’m just thankful to be out on the court,” he said. “I’m just happy for the kids that they get a chance to play. It’s just fun to be part of it.”
Only six points were scored in the first quarter, but that could be attributed to the lack of a full preseason and scrimmages, both Betson and Baruffi said.
“I kind of expect that early,” Betson said. “There’s going to be a number of things we have to work out going forward. That was a sloppy start, obviously, but it was to be expected. But I think we saw some things we can work off of.”
But both teams had a better showing on offense in the final 24 minutes. The rest of the game was back and forth, with a few lead changes mixed in, especially in the second half.
Avery Jackson led Ocean City with 13 points, including three 3-point shots. Marin Panico scored nine points. Ayana Morton made two 3s.
“I think when we came down and made good shots and showed patience, we were able to get back in the game and actually executed something,” Baruffi said. “I thought we took ourselves right out of it when we rushed.”
Camryn Dirkes, who missed all of last season with an injury, led the Mustangs with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Lila Schoen scored nine points, Cadence Fitzgerald seven. Mainland scored in double-digits in each of the last three quarters.
Bretones compared playing in front of no fans to a routine practice, an approach she will take for the entire season.
“It’s amazing to just play,” she said. “We just have to take every game like it’s our last because we don’t know what is going to happen.”
Mainland:4 13 12 10— 39
Ocean City:2 16 8 9— 35
MRー Dirkes (12), Schoen (9), Fitzgerald (7), Bretones (6), Boggs (5); OCー Jackson (13), Panico (9), Morton (7), Cappelletti (6).
3-pointerー Jackson (3), Cappelletti (2), Morton (2) OC; Dirkes (2), Bretones (2), Schoen.
Records: Mainland 1-0; Ocean City 0-1.
