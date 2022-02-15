Fowlkes scores 15 to lead Vineland girls to win: Roundup

Skylar Fowlkes scored 15 points to lead the Vineland High School girls basketball team to a 68-36 win over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League game Tuesday.

Samantha Jones added 11 points for the Fighting Clan (10-9). Other scorers included Destiny Wallace and Egypt Owens each with eight points, Lionys Aldoy (7), Madison Fowlkes (6), Aaliyah Williams (4), Zaria Watkins and Von'Asia Thompson each with three points, Kamara Doyle (2) and Julissa Vincente (1).

Kennedy Campbell picked up the bulk of the scoring for the Hawks (4-11) with 26 points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Izzy Schumucker had four points, three assists and four steals. Alex Garcia had two points, two rebounds, two blocks and five steals. Alyssa Gery and Amanda Daino each scored two points.

ACIT 63, Camden Tech 16: Grace Speer scored a game-high 29 points for the Red Hawks (9-11), including five 3-pointers. Alani White added 10 points. Other scorers included Nataly Trinidad Lopez and Zion Stewart each with six ponts, Czaria Williams (4), Chayley Williams (3), Mikiyah Coppin (3) and Veronica Rodriguez (2).

Brianna Parkhill led Camden Tech (2-14) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 45, Palmyra 38: Drew Coyle and Madelynn Bernhardt each scored 14 points to lead the Villagers (12-10) to the nonleague win. Savannah Prescott added 11 points and Angelina Dragone scored six.

Sophia Wilburn had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Palmyra (15-4).

Hammonton 52, Pennsauken 31: Balanced scoring gave the Blue Devils (11-7) the win in a nonleague game. Shamaya Simola led the team with 10 points. Other scorers included Giada Palmieri (6), Ava Divello (5), Kiley Kozlowski (4), Alyssa Gibase (3) and Sofia Purvis and Adrianna Palmore each with two points.

Angelees Carrasquillo led Pennsauken (3-15) with 13 points.

Shore Conference Tournament, First Round

(22) Lacey Township 59, (11) Wall Township 54: Maddie Bell had a huge game for the Lions (14-8) in the upset, scoring 19 points, grabbing 19 rebounds with two blocks and two steals.

Riley Giordano added 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Sarah Zimmerman had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Riley Mahan added seven points, five rebounds, two blocks and three steals, and Madison MacGillivray had two points and two rebounds.

Wall Township was led by Shayne Eldridge with 19 points and Emily Tvrdik with 16.

Lacey advances to face No. 6 seed Holmdel on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Pleasantville 68, Buena Regional 45: Markhi Barnes led the Greyhounds with 16 points, followed by Isaiah Davenport (15), Jeff Valeus (14), Shakir Boyd (10) and Nick Irizarry (7). Kahmaud Fields, Jermaine Nelson and Dan Reeder each had two points.

Buena was led by Mike Erast with 15 points and Samir Garrision with 13. No further information was available about the game.

Barnegat 45, New Egypt 33: Mason Krey led the Bengals (6-18) to the upset win with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Shikeith Gordon added 10 points. Other scorers included Alex Churney (8), Cole Toddings (5), Johnnel Johnson (4), and Michael Gomez and Jamari Smith each with two points.

Devin Kimmick led New Egypt (12-8) with 18 points.

Indoor track and field

2 Red Raiders break school records: Ocean City High School's Owen Ritti and Elaina Styer each broke two program records Monday in the SJTCA Meet No. 14 at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, New York.

Ritti placed first out of 65 runners in the boys 800-meter run in 1 minute, 57.41 seconds. Styer placed second in the girls triple jump (34-1).

Both qualified for the national meet, the school tweeted.

Styer also placed second in the girls long jump (15-7). Nick Scarangelli finished third in the boys 1,600 (4:37.22)

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.