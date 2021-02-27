Fourth-ranked EHT boys rally from 10-point deficit to beat ACIT

EHT finished the quarter with a 17-3 run that turned a six-point deficit with 3 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half into a 30-22 halftime lead.

Brock started the surge with a foul shot and a put-back basket. EHT’s defense created a chaotic pace, and the 6-foot-4 Brock was in the middle of it.

“I’m kind of athletic,” said Brock, who is also a soccer and track and field standout. “It lets my teammates know that they can make some mistakes out top (on defense). It gives them some freedom because they know I have their back, and they have my back.”

Lopez scored eight points during the 17-3 run. He is mostly known for his perimeter shot, but most of his points Saturday came on fast-break layups.

“My jump shot wasn’t falling,” Lopez said. “I just felt like I had to play better (defense), go to the lane and get easy layups.”

EHT maintained control in the second half. Lopez made a fast-break layup to give EHT a 42-32 lead with 45 seconds left in the third quarter. The Eagles’ lead never again dipped below double digits.

EHT is one of the best stories of this pandemic-shortened season. The Eagles lead the Cape-Atlantic League North Division, and this is their first winning season since 2014-15.