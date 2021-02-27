Fourth-ranked EHT boys rally from 10-0 deficit to beat ACIT

MAYS LANDING — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team did not score a basket during the first quarter Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles trailed ACIT by 10 when the period ended.
EHT, however, never panicked. Junior guard Carlos Lopez was a calm voice in the team huddle.
“I know the basketball we can play as a team,” Lopez said. “We got off to a slow start. We’ve been down before. We know how to come back. We just had to keep our composure.”
The Eagles dominated from the second quarter on and won 61-42. EHT, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, is 10-1 and has won five straight.
Lopez led EHT with 18 points. Senior forward Ahmad Brock had 14 points, four steals and two blocks.
“This shows a lot of maturity,” Brock said of the Eagles’ performance. “It shows a lot of growth. They’ve learned not to let the nerves get to them. Settle down, run our sets and play our game. Winning is always fun.”
EHT turned the game in its favor with full-court pressure defense. The Eagles created turnovers and converted them into easy baskets.
Ethan Dodd and Brock sparked EHT during the second quarter, with Dodd scoring six of his eight points.
EHT finished the quarter with a 17-3 run that turned a six-point deficit with 3 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half into a 30-22 halftime lead.
Brock started the surge with a foul shot and a put-back basket. EHT’s defense created a chaotic pace, and the 6-foot-4 Brock was in the middle of it.
“I’m kind of athletic,” said Brock, who is also a soccer and track and field standout. “It lets my teammates know that they can make some mistakes out top (on defense). It gives them some freedom because they know I have their back, and they have my back.”
Lopez scored eight points during the 17-3 run. He is mostly known for his perimeter shot, but most of his points Saturday came on fast-break layups.
“My jump shot wasn’t falling,” Lopez said. “I just felt like I had to play better (defense), go to the lane and get easy layups.”
EHT maintained control in the second half. Lopez made a fast-break layup to give EHT a 42-32 lead with 45 seconds left in the third quarter. The Eagles’ lead never again dipped below double digits.
EHT is one of the best stories of this pandemic-shortened season. The Eagles lead the Cape-Atlantic League North Division, and this is their first winning season since 2014-15.
“Like all of us, we’re just happy to be playing,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “We weren’t sure if we would even get a season in. Since we are playing, we want to every day try to improve because as much as it’s about this year, it’s about next year for us as well. We bring back a really talented group. I’m trying to get guys minutes and confidence. We want to be really good this year, but I think we can be even better next year.”
EHT 5 25 12 19 – 61
ACIT 15 7 10 10 – 42
EHT – Dodd 8, Lopez 18, J. Germann 9, Glenn 6, Brock 14, Bullock 2
ACIT – Taylor 5, Davenport 6, Lopez 8, Stroud 2, Reyes 8, Owen 6, Smith 7
