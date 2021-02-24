Four score double digits in Spirit's win over ACIT

The Holy Spirit boys basketball team beat ACIT 70-48 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Holy Spirit (8-2) is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Jamil Wilkins scored a game-high 16 points for the Spartans. Ky Gilliam scored 14, Jayden Llanos 13, Jahmir Smith 10, Sean Kane seven, Aiden Saul and Emmett Kane each scored three, and Frank Gilliam and Gavin Gillespie each had two.
Ja’maine Davenport scored 12 for ACIT (3-6). Andre Taylor scored 10, Jay-Vany Reyes nine, George Smith and Jayden Lopez each scored six, Desi Stroud four and Reggie Verna one. Score by quarters was unavailable.
Jackson Liberty 56,
No. 10 Barnegat 52, OT
Jackson Liberty outscored host Barnegat 16-12 in overtime. The score was 40-40 at the end of regulation. Dallas Weisse scored 16 points for visiting Jackson Liberty (6-4), and Dubem Emenuga and Phanique Dupress each had 15.
For Barnegat (7-3), ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, Jaxon Baker led with 19 points. Tyler Quinn added 10, Jared Krey had seven, Logan Armstrong contributed six and Andrew Vernieri had five.
Jacks. Lib.: 13 11 4 12 16 — 56
Barnegat: 11 12 10 7 12 — 52
No. 7 Southern Reg. 62,
Toms River East 38
Jay Silva and Nick Devane each scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Rams (9-1). Bruk Paul, Jaden Anthony and Nick Desiderio each scored nine, Luke Infurna seven, Jake Barbierri two. Southern is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Dylan Russell scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Toms River East (1-9).
TR East: 5 7 7 19 — 38
Southern: 12 13 25 12 — 62
Hammonton 45,
Buena Reg. 15
Jaron Hill scored 12 for the Blue Devils (5-4). John Andoloro scored eight, Owen Mauriello and Tyler Lowe each scored five, Declan Roeder four, Erik Pabon three, Gavin West, Luke Kozlowski, Nygel and Matt Littlefield each scored two.
Jeremiah Doughty and Sincere Garrison each scored three for the Chiefs (0-7). JJ Gonzalez and Dom Caraballo each scored two, Sunni DiElmo one.
Buena: 2 0 8 5 — 15
Hammonton: 15 15 9 8 — 45
No. 1 St. Augustine 90,
Millville 58
Matt Delaney scored 22 for the Hermits (9-1), who are the top-ranked team in The Press of Elite 11. No further information was available for the other scorers on St. Augustine.
Zyahir Pickett scored 22 for the Thunderbolts (0-7). Jabbar Barriento scored 16, Jaden Merrill six, Calem Bowman five, Khalon Foster and Nick Buonadonna each scored three, Malachi Elias two, Zameir Bryant one. the score line was not available.
Atlantic Christian 64,
Gloucester Christian 28
Malachi Green led all scorers with 25 points for Atlantic Christian and had four rebounds and five assists. Aaron Glancey had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Caleb Vogel added nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Evan Pearson contributed six rebounds, and Noah Gibbs had five rebounds and three steals.
Atl. Christ. 23 19 15 7 — 64
Glo. Christ. 11 8 7 2 — 28
Boys/coed swimming
From Tuesday
St. Augustine Prep 119,
Middle Township 51
At St. Augustine, yards
200 medley relay — SA (Jack Levari, Massimo Catania, Cole Jennings, Ethan Kern) 1:48.41
200 freestyle — Kyle Muller SA 2:09.25
200 IM — Mason Medolla SA 2:18.54
50 freestyle — Travis McCray MT 23.67
100 butterfly — Luke Volkmann SA 1:05.13
100 freestyle — McCray MT 53.00
500 freestyle — Shane Washart SA 4:32.30
200 freestyle relay — SA (Jonathan Marrone, Medolla, Anthony Tramp, Matt McClay) 1:42.33
100 backstroke — Muller SA 1:06.56
100 breaststroke — Andrew Newman (no time)
400 freestyle relay — MT (Chase McCray, Brandyn Acevedo, Justen Wen, T. McCray) 4:07.7.
Records — MT 0-2; SA 3-0.
Oakcrest 104,
Lower Cape May Reg. 66
At Oakcrest (Hess School), meters
200 medley relay — O (Scott Morgan, Carina Costa, Brian Tran, David Connelly) no time
200 freestyle — Zeb Hinker LCM 2:11.56
200 IM — Justin Melli LCM 2:33.72
50 freestyle — Connelly O (no time)
100 butterfly — Kaitlyn Crouthamel LCM 1:09.06
100 freestyle — Melli LCM 1:03.16
400 freestyle — Hinker LCM 4:54.94
200 freestyle relay — O (Morgan, Tiffany Tran, Sadie Crispell, Connelly) no time
100 backstroke — Crouthamel LCM 1:09.53
100 breaststroke — Crispell O (no time)
400 freestyle relay — LCM (Melli, Max Souder, Crouthamel, Hinker) 4:21.44.
Records — LCM 1-1; O 1-0.
Egg Harbor TWP. 139,
Cedar Creek 31
At Egg Harbor Township, meters
200 medley relay — EHT (Kevin Lin, Charles Scheiner, Ethan Do, Leo Smilevski) 2:48.03
200 freestyle — Dylan Dewitt EHT 2:08.21
200 IM — Brandon Bell EHT 2:25.74
50 freestyle — Michael Wojciechowicz EHT 25.79
100 butterfly — Lin EHT 1:03.22
100 freestyle — Do EHT 56.59
400 freestyle — Dewitt EHT 4:23.26
200 freestyle relay — EHT (Lin, Wojciechowicz, Dewitt, Do) 1:46.79
100 backstroke — Bell EHT 1:03.04
100 breaststroke — Scheiner EHT 1:17.28
400 freestyle relay — EHT (Dewitt, Do, Lin, Charlie Seiverd) 3:59.69.
Records — CC 2-1; EHT 1-1.
Absegami 107,
Buena Regional 63
At. St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 medley relay — A (Gerard Traynor, Johnny Sahl, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:48.35
200 freestyle — Sahl A 1:59.56
200 IM — Traynor A 2:05.07
50 freestyle — Bailey A 23.66
100 butterfly — Bailey A 59.40
100 freestyle — Sica A 56.47
500 freestyle — Aiden Santoro B 6:32.22
200 freestyle relay — A (Traynor, Sahl, Bailey, Sica) 1:35.33
100 backstroke — Traynor A 56.41
100 breaststroke — Sahl A 1:12.39
400 freestyle relay — B (Austin Wokock, Veronica Butler, Santoro, Jackson Marcello-Tubertini) 4:30.00.
Note — Traynor, a freshman, broke the old Absegami 100-yard backstroke mark of 57.53 by Stephen Barnard in 2019.
Records — A 1-1; B 0-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.