Four score double digits in Spirit's win over ACIT

Toms River East 38

Jay Silva and Nick Devane each scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Rams (9-1). Bruk Paul, Jaden Anthony and Nick Desiderio each scored nine, Luke Infurna seven, Jake Barbierri two. Southern is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Dylan Russell scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Toms River East (1-9).

TR East: 5 7 7 19 — 38

Southern: 12 13 25 12 — 62

Hammonton 45,

Buena Reg. 15

Jaron Hill scored 12 for the Blue Devils (5-4). John Andoloro scored eight, Owen Mauriello and Tyler Lowe each scored five, Declan Roeder four, Erik Pabon three, Gavin West, Luke Kozlowski, Nygel and Matt Littlefield each scored two.

Jeremiah Doughty and Sincere Garrison each scored three for the Chiefs (0-7). JJ Gonzalez and Dom Caraballo each scored two, Sunni DiElmo one.

Buena: 2 0 8 5 — 15

Hammonton: 15 15 9 8 — 45

No. 1 St. Augustine 90,

Millville 58