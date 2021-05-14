 Skip to main content
Four locals win at Delsea Throw I
Four locals win at Delsea Throw I

Hammonton High Schools track and field athlete Mackenzie Haldeman won the girls long jump with a leap of 16-06 meters at the Delsea Throw I at Delsea High School on Thursday.

Teammate Emily Dustman was second (16-05.75).

Connor Wright of Hammonton won the boys long jump (21-01.50). Southern Regional’s Fabian Gonzalez won the discus (171-07). Hammonton’s Austin Hudak (153-01) and Michael Dogostino (152-00) finished first and second in the javelin, respectively.

Also in the boys meet, Gonzalez (55-06) and teammate Jaiden Brown (53-01.25) finished second and third in the shot put, respectively.

In the girls meet, Hammonton’s Emma Peretti was second in the discus (111-00). Teammate Mia Bullaro was fourth in the javelin (99-04).

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

