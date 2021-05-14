Four locals win at Delsea Throw I

Hammonton High Schools track and field athlete Mackenzie Haldeman won the girls long jump with a leap of 16-06 meters at the Delsea Throw I at Delsea High School on Thursday.
Teammate Emily Dustman was second (16-05.75).
Connor Wright of Hammonton won the boys long jump (21-01.50). Southern Regional’s Fabian Gonzalez won the discus (171-07). Hammonton’s Austin Hudak (153-01) and Michael Dogostino (152-00) finished first and second in the javelin, respectively.
Also in the boys meet, Gonzalez (55-06) and teammate Jaiden Brown (53-01.25) finished second and third in the shot put, respectively.
In the girls meet, Hammonton’s Emma Peretti was second in the discus (111-00). Teammate Mia Bullaro was fourth in the javelin (99-04).
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.