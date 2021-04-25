Four local wrestlers earn medals at state tournament

PHILLIPSBURG — Four local wrestlers earned medals at the individual state wrestling tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday.
Lower Cape May Regional’s Shane Whitney (fifth place at 220 pounds), Lacey Township’s Vincent Ceglie (sixth at 195), Absegami’s Ray Weed (seventh at 170) and St. Augustine Prep’s Alex Marshall (eighth at 170) each placed by finishing among the top eight in their weight classes.
Each had previously wrestled in the state tournament but not all had won a medal.
Weed, Marshall and Ceglie reached the top eight for the first time in their careers. Whitney, who placed at states last season as a junior at Cox High School in Virginia, earned his first state medal in New Jersey.
Over the two-day state tournament, eight wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean county high schools placed among the top eight.
Seven weight classes — 152 to 285 — competed for titles Sunday. The other seven wrestled Saturday. Sixteen wrestlers started in each weight class.
“It feels amazing, said Marshall, 17, of Wildwood. “It’s hard to describe. I worked so hard to get here, and now that it is actually (happening), it feels amazing.”
Marshall displayed grit Sunday. He won his first-round bout against David DiPietro of Kingsway Regional. During the match, Marshall got hurt and was bleeding, causing the match to be briefly stopped.
In his quarterfinal bout, which he lost, he had to get evaluated for a concussion after he was knocked off the mat and fell on the hardwood floor. He passed the concussion test.
But nothing topped his first wrestleback match against Hunter Perez of Mount Olive.
Marshall earned two points on a takedown. Perez got up fast, his back nailing Marshall in the face. Blood went everywhere, including all over his shirt and face.
“My face went BOOM,” Marshall said. “It like exploded, basically.”
Marshall won the bout 3-2.
“He gave me everything I could handle,” Marshall said. “It took everything I had in me. Hunter was wrestling very well. I just pulled out the win.
Overcoming injury
Lacey Township senior Vincent Ceglie tore an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus at his region tournament in 2020. After making the state tournament as a freshman in 2019, missing the opportunity to reach states again as a junior was devastating.
But he placed fourth at the South Regions on April 17 to earn the trip to Phillipsburg.
His goal was to place.
“It made me hungrier for this year to come back,” Ceglie said.
But one thing stood in his way — he was the No. 16 seed and had to face top-seeded and Central Region champion Blake Clayton of St. John Vianney on Sunday.
Ceglie upset Clayton with 6-4 win in sudden victory (overtime).
Ceglie rode that momentum.
“It’s awesome,” said Ceglie,18, of Lacey Township. “It’s so relieving. I knew I deserved this. I worked so hard for this. Everything that has led up to it, it’s like a storyline.”
Ceglie lost in the quarterfinals but won wrestleback bouts, including one against Kingsway’s Kevin Pandorf, who also placed at the state tournament in 2020.
“Knocking off the top seed (Clayton), it definitely gave the confident boost,” Ceglie said. “And then once I lost, I knew I had to come back stronger. I knew I was fine. I practice so hard.”
Welcome return
Ray Weed wrestled for Absegami as a freshman in 2019 and advanced to the state tournament. After taking the year off in 2020, he was ready to step back on the mat this season.
But Weed also plays football for the Braves and, even with the wrestling season pushed back due to the pandemic, the junior only had a few weeks to properly prepare. He didn’t know how he would do with the quick turnaround.
Weed lost his first-round bout Sunday but won three straight wrestleback bouts.
“I knew it was going to be a battle here,” Weed said. “I think 170 is one of the most loaded weight classes in the state, honestly (refencing some serious talent such as Schoppe, Marshall, and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Shay Addison).”
“It was a good tournament. I’m wrestling good. I’m happy with the way I’m wrestling. I just have to keep it up.”
Weed defeated Addison in his second wrestle back. Addison medaled at the state tournament in 2020. Weed said he felt “relieved, but not content” with his result and called the Braves’ coaching staff, led by Shawn Scannell, “the best in the state.”
“They know I could be the best in the state,” Weed said. “They are why I started getting more confident in myself. I couldn’t be here without those coaches.”
New Jersey pride
Lower’s Shane Whitney, who previously wrestled at a Virginia high school, said he never thought he would place at the state tournament in another state.
But he did.
After losing a tough quarterfinal bout via pin in overtime to North Hunterdon’s Andrew Franklin, he won his wrestlebacks to earn a medal.
“It’s nice to know I made it here and place in a state I never thought I would be able to, but I’m still pretty heartbroken over my quarterfinal match,” said Whitney, 17, of Cape May. “I feel like I should’ve had that, but you live and you learn. Have to have a short term memory.
“I had to go as high as I can.”
This was the first time since 2002 that the state tournament was not at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. It was the first time since 1958 that it was held at a high school. Phillipsburg also hosted the girls state tournament April 10.
The field was cut in half compared to normal and more difficult to qualify. Typical, 32 wrestlers statewide per weight class start at states, not 16.
“Placing in New Jersey is placing in New Jersey, no matter what the year is,” said Whitney, noting that in Virginia there are six state winners per weight class, with each weight class grouped by school sizes.
“So, I’ll take it. Whether it was easier or harder than a normal year, at least I got here. I’m happy to say that, at least.”
First time, hopefully not last
St. Augustine had six wrestlers compete at the state tournament, including three Sunday. It was the first for sophomore Jake Slotnick.
He placed fourth at the South Region on April 17 to qualify for the state tournament.
“I feel good,” said Slotnick, 16, of Williamstown, Gloucester County “I’m proud of myself for making it this far. Hoping I can come back next year and make it on the podium.
“I feel like I’m improving and getting better every year,” he added.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
