Four local wrestlers earn medals at state tournament

“It’s nice to know I made it here and place in a state I never thought I would be able to, but I’m still pretty heartbroken over my quarterfinal match,” said Whitney, 17, of Cape May. “I feel like I should’ve had that, but you live and you learn. Have to have a short term memory.

“I had to go as high as I can.”

This was the first time since 2002 that the state tournament was not at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. It was the first time since 1958 that it was held at a high school. Phillipsburg also hosted the girls state tournament April 10.

The field was cut in half compared to normal and more difficult to qualify. Typical, 32 wrestlers statewide per weight class start at states, not 16.

“Placing in New Jersey is placing in New Jersey, no matter what the year is,” said Whitney, noting that in Virginia there are six state winners per weight class, with each weight class grouped by school sizes.

“So, I’ll take it. Whether it was easier or harder than a normal year, at least I got here. I’m happy to say that, at least.”

First time, hopefully not last