Anthony Raffa named new Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach

There have been few challenges Raffa hasn't been able to meet on the basketball court.

The 6-foot-1 guard was one of the best players in Wildwood Catholic history. He scored 1,893 career points and led the Crusaders to South Jersey Non-Public B titles in 2006 and 2007. Raffa averaged 30.4 points and was the 2007 Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

But statistics only tell part of why Raffa was successful. He played with an edge, energy and pace that overwhelmed opponents.

“Where coach DeWeese left off, we expect coach Raffa to pick up and take us to even greater heights than his predecessor,” athletic director Mike Saioni said in a statement. “Coach Raffa brings a fresh enthusiasm, outlook and tremendous experience to North Wildwood. The administration feels confident with its decision and is filled with excitement for this new era to begin.”

After graduating from Wildwood Catholic, Raffa excelled at Coastal Carolina University. He went on to play professionally in Italy, Bulgaria, France, Switzerland, Qatar and Iran. Raffa said he’s going to be a hands-on coach. Don’t be surprised to walk into Wildwood Catholic’s gym next season and see him practicing with the team.