Former Pleasantville standout Toure has breakout game Rutgers in win over Michigan State

Rutgers made 12 tackles for loss, including the two by Toure.

The 38 points were the most for Rutgers in a Big Ten game since they scored 55 at Indiana in 2015. The 11-point margin win for the Scarlet Knights tied for the program’s most in a road conference game since a 35-24 win over Illinois on Oct. 14, 2017.

But Schiano was not satisfied.

“Our efficiency wasn’t what we were looking for in certain areas,” Schiano said. “We need to improve that, and that’s in all three phases. There’s a lot to work on.”

Rutgers, which is 1-0 in the Big Ten for the first time, will host Indiana (1-0) in its home opener 3:30 p.m. Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 this week after opening its season with a 36-35 overtime win over Penn State, which entered the game ranked eighth.

“All eyes are on Indiana,” Schiano said.