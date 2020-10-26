Former Pleasantville standout Toure has breakout game Rutgers in win of Michigan State

Mohamed Toure played in just two games as a freshman with the Rutgers University football team last season, recording three tackles.
But he began his sophomore campaign with a dominant performance.
Toure had three tackles (two for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles, deflected a pass and was nothing short of an explosive pass rusher in the Scarlet Knights’ 38-27 season-opening win over Michigan State.
Toure, a 2019 Pleasantville High School graduate, showed some growth, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said during a call with the media Monday.
“Well, (Toure) has worked very hard and is playing in a position where he has an opportunity to rush the passer in our sub packages,” Schiano said. “Right now, that’s his first step, and he did. He had some production on Saturday.
“He needs to really continue to grow in that role (and) also in his linebacker role and base defense. But he’s a very promising prospect, for sure.”
Rutgers, which never trailed Saturday, scored 21 points off seven turnovers — six on defense and one on special teams, which included two interceptions.
The seven turnovers were the most the team had in a conference game since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014 and their most overall since 2000.
Rutgers made 12 tackles for loss, including the two by Toure.
The 38 points were the most for Rutgers in a Big Ten game since they scored 55 at Indiana in 2015. The 11-point margin win for the Scarlet Knights tied for the program’s most in a road conference game since a 35-24 win over Illinois on Oct. 14, 2017.
But Schiano was not satisfied.
“Our efficiency wasn’t what we were looking for in certain areas,” Schiano said. “We need to improve that, and that’s in all three phases. There’s a lot to work on.”
Rutgers, which is 1-0 in the Big Ten for the first time, will host Indiana (1-0) in its home opener 3:30 p.m. Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 this week after opening its season with a 36-35 overtime win over Penn State, which entered the game ranked eighth.
“All eyes are on Indiana,” Schiano said.
“Indiana football has been on the rise for awhile. This isn’t a new thing. I really like watching all three phases. I really like the kind of team the coaches put together out there. They play really hard and are good in all three phases. So it’s going to be a big challenge, one we are looking forward to.”
One of Toure’s big plays against Michigan State came early in the first quarter.
MSU had third-and-14 at its own 12-yard line when Toure had a strip-sack on Rocky Lombardi. Rutgers recovered it at the MSU 1, and quarterback Johnny Langan ran it in to give the Scarlet Knights a 14-0 lead.
And the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Toure wasn’t the only local player to make an impact.
Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) had 19 carries for 61 yards with two touchdowns. The junior running back also had 37 receiving yards on five receptions.
Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) led with 50 receiving yards on four receptions. The senior wide receiver also recovered a fumble on special teams.
Malachi Melton, Bo’s younger brother, made six tackles.
Schiano said he wants his team to respond to its season-opening win and compete even better against Indiana.
“That’s what we’ve talked about all along,” Schiano said. “There’s going to highs, there’s going to be lows. We have to be able to continue to, our word, is we chop,” Schiano said. “You have to be able to chop and not get distracted by the bombs that are going off on your right and your left
“That’s what we train them for. That’s how we try to train ourselves.”
Asked if Rutgers’ win Saturday will help with recruiting, Schiano said he needs to keep the entire program to “stay in a process mode.”
Former St. Augustine Prep receiver Carnell Davis, who now attends Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, and St. Joseph Academy defensive end/tight end Keshon Griffin, both seniors, are committed to Rutgers.
“That’s really what chop is,” Schiano said. “It’s staying focused on the process, whatever it may be. … And that’s why we live by that (chop).
“That’s what we do. That’s what we will continue to do. That’s what this program is built on.”
Holy Spirit beats Pleasantville 42-20
