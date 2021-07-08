Former Millville coach recalls the night that Mike Trout was selected in MLB Draft: Must Win

Retired head coach Roy Hallenbeck of the Millville High School baseball team and his assistants toured the MLB Network studios in Secaucus the night of the 2009 MLB First Year Player Draft.
They saw so many famous baseball figures they couldn’t identify them all.
“We were looking around like a bunch of little kids,” Hallenbeck said. “We were like, ‘Is that who I think it is? Is that so and so?’ One of us finally said, ‘If they didn’t come in our car, they’re somebody. We’re the only nobodies here.’ ”
Hallenbeck and his assistants were at the studio to watch the Los Angeles Angels select Millville graduate Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round of that year's draft.
It is a night the Millville group will never forget.
On Sunday night or Monday afternoon, another Cape-Atlantic League player has a chance to be a trop draft selection. With a fastball that occasionally topped 100 mph, Chase Petty of Mainland Regional is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers.
This year's draft will be held Sunday-Tuesday at Bellco Theatre in Denver, Colorado. It is being held in conjunction with the MLB All Star game, which is Tuesday at Coors Field.
Petty and Mainland coach Billy Kern will be in Denver. These next few days are bound to be a whirlwind for them just as they were for Hallenbeck and Trout back in 2009.
“The overwhelming feeling that I had was just how fun it was,” Hallenbeck said.
MLB was just starting to market its draft as a big-time event in 2009. Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals was the overall No. 1 pick that year, but Trout stole the show. He was the only player at MLB studios.
“We asked everybody in the country to come on out,” MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds said that night, “and Michael Trout was the only to have the guts and the nerve to sit through it.”
The baseball draft can unpredictable. It’s not like the football or basketball draft, where a players' talent dictates where they are picked.
High school players, such as Petty, could elected to go to college rather than sign a professional contract. Petty has committed to the University of Florida. Whether or not, a team believes it can sign a player factors into where he is selected.
Trout took risk by attending the draft in person.
“We didn’t want him to sit there and not get picked,” Hallenbeck said.
But Hallenbeck and his assistants were also confident that no matter where Trout was selected his talent would win out and his baseball future would be bright.
The same holds true for Petty.
“For Chase, obviously being picked in the first round I’m sure would be a dream come true,” Hallenbeck said. “But if that doesn’t happen, the sky is still the limit for that kid.”
The CAL baseball community is a small one.
The Petty family lived in Millville before moving to Somers Point a few years ago. Petty’s father Bob coached Hallenbeck’s son in youth baseball. Petty’s older brother Logan played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Millville before transferring to Mainland Regional four years ago.
Hallenbeck will also be in Denver this weekend. He is coaching in the High School All-American game Friday in Coors Field.
Just as 2009 left Hallenbeck with a lifetime of memories, the same will happen the next few days for Kern and Petty.
“We’re just every-day high school coaches. There’s a million of us around the country,” Hallenbeck said. “For us to kind of fall into that situation, you don’t expect to be exposed to those things as a high school coach. It’s amazing to be around the Major League game as close as this process puts you to it.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.