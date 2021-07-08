Former Millville coach recalls the night that Mike Trout was selected in MLB Draft: Must Win

Retired head coach Roy Hallenbeck of the Millville High School baseball team and his assistants toured the MLB Network studios in Secaucus the night of the 2009 MLB First Year Player Draft.

They saw so many famous baseball figures they couldn’t identify them all.

“We were looking around like a bunch of little kids,” Hallenbeck said. “We were like, ‘Is that who I think it is? Is that so and so?’ One of us finally said, ‘If they didn’t come in our car, they’re somebody. We’re the only nobodies here.’ ”

Hallenbeck and his assistants were at the studio to watch the Los Angeles Angels select Millville graduate Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round of that year's draft.

It is a night the Millville group will never forget.

On Sunday night or Monday afternoon, another Cape-Atlantic League player has a chance to be a trop draft selection. With a fastball that occasionally topped 100 mph, Chase Petty of Mainland Regional is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers.

This year's draft will be held Sunday-Tuesday at Bellco Theatre in Denver, Colorado. It is being held in conjunction with the MLB All Star game, which is Tuesday at Coors Field.