Former Mets star Matt Harvey trying to get career back on track at BPC: Must Win

Before Matt Harvey arrived at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville this week, BPC owners and staff couldn’t quite believe what was about to occur.
After the former New York Mets pitching phenom left, BPC owners and staff weren’t quite sure it happened.
“It was kind of like, ‘Wow,'” BPC co-owner Ed Charlton said.
Harvey, once one of baseball’s biggest names, spent three days at the BPC trying to revive his career.
“He was very open to everything we did,” Charlton said. “He was seeking help. He’s trying to get back to where he was. This guy was the king of New York City. He’s been knocked down a bit, but you can tell it’s still there.”
Nicknamed the Dark Knight for his time spent in New York, Harvey started the 2013 All-Star game. He finished 13-8 and helped the Mets reach the World Series in 2015.
Harvey threw his fastball at 97 mph and mixed in a 90 mph slider to keep hitters off-balance. Mets fans relished his success. Each game he took the mound was billed as a “Harvey Day” and treated as much-watch TV.
But injuries took their toll. Harvey underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2014. He was diagnosed in 2016 with thoracic outlet syndrome, a group of disorders that affect blood vessels or nerves near the collarbone. Harvey appeared in just seven games for the Kansas City Royals last season, finishing with an 0-3 record and an 11.57 ERA.
That's what led him to BPC, which is a long way from Times Square. It’s a nondescript, rectangular building located at the end of a driveway behind Ken Adams Oil in Pleasantville.
Charlton and Mike Adams founded the BPC four years ago. Both were standout players. Charlton led St. Augustine Prep to the 2011 state Non-Public A championship. He went on to excel at New Jersey Institute of Technology and play in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Adams excelled on the mound for Holy Spirit, pitched at Wagner College and just last month, at the age of 26, signed a minor-league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Harvey found the BPC through a high school friend. He grew up in Connecticut with Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Nolan Long, who played with Adams at Wagner College and trains at the BPC.
Harvey flew to New Jersey from his Florida home Monday. BPC used its state of the art technology to assess his delivery and pitches. Adams worked with Harvey, as did BPC physical therapist Ryan Buccafurni and data analyst Mike DeCicco.
“It was kind of an all-hands-on-deck thing,” Charlton said.
Harvey finished his time at BPC with an 80-pitch bullpen session Wednesday.
“We just kept tinkering with things,” Charlton said, “trying to get the ball to spin the way it was when he was elite. We ended up discovering he could throw a power sinker at the same speed as his four-seam fastball. That’s kind of a new weapon that he found.”
Harvey stayed at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. He took the BPC staff to dinner Monday and Tuesday.
“He’s a normal guy,” Charlton said.
Harvey, who turns 32 on March 27, has yet to sign a deal for this upcoming season. He seems like the perfect candidate for a team that needs pitching depth — are you listening Phillies? — to bring to spring training on a minor-league contract to see if he could contribute.
“The adjustments (Harvey) made were good in the short time, which was pretty cool to see,” Charlton said. “Obviously, we would have liked to have more time with him. There’s definitely more there.”
Harvey’s three days at BPC capped what has been a momentous offseason for the facility.
In November, the BPC recognized 16 high school seniors, who train at the facility, that earned college scholarships worth $1.6 million.
Then there was Mainland Regional senior pitcher Chase Petty throwing 100 mph and emerging as a possible first-round draft pick in this year's MLB Draft. After that came Adams' signing with the Phillies, Buena Regional graduate Denny Brady getting invited to the Los Angeles Angels' major-league camp, and finally Harvey’s three days this week.
“This month has been like a movie,” Charlton said.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
