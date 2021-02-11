Former Mets star Matt Harvey trying to get career back on track at BPC: Must Win

Before Matt Harvey arrived at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville this week, BPC owners and staff couldn’t quite believe what was about to occur.

After the former New York Mets pitching phenom left, BPC owners and staff weren’t quite sure it happened.

“It was kind of like, ‘Wow,'” BPC co-owner Ed Charlton said.

Harvey, once one of baseball’s biggest names, spent three days at the BPC trying to revive his career.

“He was very open to everything we did,” Charlton said. “He was seeking help. He’s trying to get back to where he was. This guy was the king of New York City. He’s been knocked down a bit, but you can tell it’s still there.”

Nicknamed the Dark Knight for his time spent in New York, Harvey started the 2013 All-Star game. He finished 13-8 and helped the Mets reach the World Series in 2015.

Harvey threw his fastball at 97 mph and mixed in a 90 mph slider to keep hitters off-balance. Mets fans relished his success. Each game he took the mound was billed as a “Harvey Day” and treated as much-watch TV.