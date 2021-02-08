Former lifeguard, Middle Township teacher, coach Will Mendo dies at 56

Riggitano said Mendo wasn’t yet a serious golfer when they first started to play the game.

“He used to use my clubs because we were both left-handed,” said Riggitano, 59. “He took it like a job. He worked so hard at it and learned all the intricacies. It eventually became his job (as the coach), and he won a lot of matches and titles.

“He always took time to help people. The kids in his English classes loved him.”

John O’Kane, who covered high school golf for The Press for several years, said that when he would attend a Middle match, Mendo would talk about golf for five minutes and then about life for a half-hour.

“He was a really good guy,” said O’Kane, 38. “It’s really sad. He’ll definitely be missed.

“When you cover sports, there will always be certain coaches that you really like, and he was one of them. He would ask me how my family was doing. He went out of his way to support and promote his players.”

Mendo loved to surf, ski and play softball. He dressed up as pirate Captain Kidd for nearly 30 years for Cape May’s annual events such as the Fourth of July Parade and the Congress Beach treasure hunt. Legend has it that the real Captain William Kidd buried treasure in the Cape May area.