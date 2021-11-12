Former coach under investigation over nude body fat tests

The consent form mentions assessing body fat composition, testing muscle strength and development, and was “designed to help athletes to reach their full potential.”

Jennifer Lima, a member of the North Kingstown School Committee, said this week that her now-adult son recently told her that he was checked by Thomas. She said it’s possible she signed a form for fat testing, among all the forms parents sign for kids playing sports, but she did not consent for him to be undressed.

The tests first came to light when a former student told the school department in 2018. At that point, school administrators told Thomas that testing could be done only in the locker room with at least two adults present.

More former students came forward this year, with some alleging Thomas would ask them, “Are you shy, or not shy?” Students who said they were not shy removed their underwear for the test.

North Kingstown police told school officials in September that they were not pursuing criminal charges, according to the school committee. But local police are now cooperating with the attorney general’s office.

The school committee is also investigating.

Thomas got another job at a private middle school in South Kingstown in September but was fired last week after the allegations became public.

