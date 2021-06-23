For the Taylors, playing in the Carpenter Cup is a family affair

George Taylor competed in the first annual Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic in 1986, playing at the former Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia.
Now, in the event's 35th year, he gets to watch his son, Ryan, compete just as he did.
Ryan and his Tri-Cape teammates, which consists of standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, will compete for the team's first title against Mercer County at 10 a.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tri-Cape was called South Jersey South when George played for the team. Over the years, the Carpenter Cup has established itself as a prestigious postseason high school tournament.
"It's pretty cool knowing I played in the first one 35 years ago, and now he's getting to do the same thing," said George, who played baseball at Cumberland Regional and Gloucester County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey- Gloucester). "It was a great experience when I did it. It's a great experience for him, too, and all the kids that were selected."
George coached Ryan for six years on the South Jersey Bandits, a youth travel baseball team. The team featured the same players each year, including St. Joseph Academy junior Cohl Mercado, who is also competing on Tri-Cape this year.
"It was a great feeling to get to watch (Ryan) play (at Citizens Bank Park) where guys like (Millville graduate and Los Angeles Angels outfielder) Mike Trout, (former Phillies pitcher and World Series champion) Cole Hamels and (14-time All-Star and former San Francisco Giants outfielder) Barry Bonds all played on that field. To see him run around and play, it was a great experience," George Taylor said. "Citizens Bank is a lot nicer than the Vet was, that's for sure. To see him play, it's really exciting."
The single-elimination tournament started June 15 with 16 teams. About 400 players from the tri-state area were invited to compete. The players get to showcase their talents in front of major league and college scouts.
When Ryan started high school, he said his dad told him about having played in the Carpenter Cup.
"As soon as I stepped on the high school field, that was always one of my goals to make the team and succeed for the team," said Ryan, 17, of Elmer, Salem County. “Just because I look up to (George) and want to follow in his footsteps."
Ryan is a junior second baseman and shortstop at St. Augustine Prep. He is committed to NCAA Division I University of Pennsylvania.
"It is really special because we get to share something in common," Ryan Taylor said. "He tells me stories all the time about what it was like when he played. It was a little bit different."
The tournament has been a great bonding moment for father and son.
But a lot has changed in 35 years of the tournament.
Not only was the team name different, but back then there weren't many travel leagues, so the players on the Carpenter Cup teams may not have known each other very well, unlike now, George said.
The biggest difference was there was not much exposure to major league or professional scouts up this area in 1986. Not many went on to play at Division I programs when he was in school, either, George said.
Now, scouts pay attention to this area, including in the Carpenter Cup.
There are a lot of Division I talents on the Tri-Cape roster from the CAL, including Holy Spirit’s Trevor Cohen (Rutgers), Justin Sweeney (Rutgers), Dave Hagaman (West Virginia) and Jayden Shertel (University of Maryland, Baltimore County), Mainland Regional’s Chase Petty (Florida, a 2021 MLB Draft prospect), Ocean City’s Gannon Brady (Fordham) and Mercado (Boston College).
"It's incredible. It's great for New Jersey," George said. "Now, everywhere you look, this kid is going DI. This kid is going DI. It's great. It has a lot to do with Mike Trout. It's just great to see the Northeast get the exposure the South always got."
Tri-Cape played its first two games at FDR Park in Philadelphia. Ryan scored two runs and had two at-bats in the tournament, including a double in a 14-3 victory over Inter-Ac/Independents in the semifinals at Citizens Bank Park.
"It felt awesome," Ryan said. "It's not like a double on a regular field. It was a different feeling.
"It's a great experience because during the regular season, you are all opponents and trying to beat each other. Now, we are all on the same team looking to win the Carpenter Cup. It's honestly one of the most talented teams I've ever played on. It's really fun playing with these guys."
Ryan said his teammates are confident they will win if they play like they have.
George likes Tri-Cape's chances.
"They have an awesome team from top to bottom," he said. "The kids are playing, hitting hard. The pitching is incredible. But anything can happen. We will see."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.