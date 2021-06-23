For the Taylors, playing in the Carpenter Cup is a family affair

The single-elimination tournament started June 15 with 16 teams. About 400 players from the tri-state area were invited to compete. The players get to showcase their talents in front of major league and college scouts.

When Ryan started high school, he said his dad told him about having played in the Carpenter Cup.

"As soon as I stepped on the high school field, that was always one of my goals to make the team and succeed for the team," said Ryan, 17, of Elmer, Salem County. “Just because I look up to (George) and want to follow in his footsteps."

Ryan is a junior second baseman and shortstop at St. Augustine Prep. He is committed to NCAA Division I University of Pennsylvania.

"It is really special because we get to share something in common," Ryan Taylor said. "He tells me stories all the time about what it was like when he played. It was a little bit different."

The tournament has been a great bonding moment for father and son.

But a lot has changed in 35 years of the tournament.

Not only was the team name different, but back then there weren't many travel leagues, so the players on the Carpenter Cup teams may not have known each other very well, unlike now, George said.