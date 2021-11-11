For the Eisensteins football runs in the family: Must Win

The Eisenstein family is undefeated this high school football season.
Mike Eisenstein, 66, is the Ocean City defensive line coach. The Red Raiders (10-0) have allowed 42 points all season and host Long Branch in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal 6 p.m. Friday.
His son Phil Eisenstein, 34, is the Cedar Creek defensive line coach. The Pirates (10-0) have allowed 62 points all season and host Somerville in a South Jersey Group III semifinal at noon Saturday.
“I would say we’re a happy household,” Phil said. “We cheer each other on. Nothing can really go wrong when you’re winning.”
The Eisenstein family has been involved in high school football for decades. Coaching runs through the family. The Atlantic City High School athletic complex is named after Mike’s father and Phil’s grandfather the deceased Jack Eisenstein, who was superintendent of Atlantic City schools.
Mike was Atlantic City’s defensive coordinator for 33 years. He helped the Vikings win the 1999 South Jersey Group IV championship. Mike retired as a teacher and coach from Atlantic City in 2016 and immediately joined Ocean City’s staff. There’s no big story behind the move. Red Raiders head coach Kevin Smith needed a line coach and Mike was available.
“They welcomed me with open arms," Mike said of the Ocean City coaches, most of whom are half his age. "The kids have been great. I remember talking with (former Ocean City) coach Wayne Colman, and he said, ‘I never had a bad day at Ocean City.’ I would say the same thing.”
Mike said it’s been an easy transition to go from being a defensive coordinator to a position coach.
“I wasn’t sure if I could do it,” he said. “But I don’t have a desire to be a coordinator anymore. I had my day so to speak. If they want my opinion, I give it. If they don’t ask me my opinion, I don’t give it.”
Phil played at and graduated from Atlantic City in 2005. He began his coaching career in college at Arizona State. Eventually, he worked with the Cleveland Browns under head coach Eric Mangini.
Phil took some time away from coaching before joining Cedar Creeks’ staff this season.
“I was getting the itch to get back in,” said Phil, who works as a full-time substitute at Cedar Creek. “I saw a posting for Cedar Creek. I made a call, and here’s where I am.”
Phil has fit right in with Pirates head coach James Melody and defensive coordinator Ryan Flannery.
“The kids I have are just top notch,” Phil said. “They’ve been working hard since I came in. They always respond. They’ve bought in from day one.”
The Eisensteins have been able to attend some of each other’s games and share some coaching tips and techniques.
“I’ll ask (Phil) questions from time to time,” Mike said. “He’s coached at the NFL level. He’s coached at the major college level. I’ve actually learned more from him than he’s learned from me.”
Mike and Phil haven’t done much trash talking this season about who’s team is better. Phil said he'll make the occasional subtle jab. Father and son seem more excited about each other’s success rather than their own.
Seasons like Ocean City and Cedar Creek are experiencing don’t come around that much in a high school coach’s life. Phil mentioned the last championship he won came when he was playing junior varsity for the Ventnor Pirates of the Atlantic County Junior Football League.
“We’ve probably never experienced as much success as we are right now,” Phil said. “When your father, who has been coaching as long as he has, and has a won a (South Jersey) championship, you’d love to see him add another one to his resume. That would mean as much as me winning my own.”
As special as this season has been in many ways, this season is nothing out of the ordinary for Mike and Phil.
This is what the Eisensteins do in the fall — coach football.
“I still remember the days of going out there when I was 4 and 5 years old to (Atlantic City’s) practice,” Phil said. “The players were all larger than life, and that’s all I wanted to be. My dad has gone through his path, and I’ve gone through mine. We’re just a football family.”
