For the Eisensteins football runs in the family: Must Win

Mike and Phil haven’t done much trash talking this season about who’s team is better. Phil said he'll make the occasional subtle jab. Father and son seem more excited about each other’s success rather than their own.

Seasons like Ocean City and Cedar Creek are experiencing don’t come around that much in a high school coach’s life. Phil mentioned the last championship he won came when he was playing junior varsity for the Ventnor Pirates of the Atlantic County Junior Football League.

“We’ve probably never experienced as much success as we are right now,” Phil said. “When your father, who has been coaching as long as he has, and has a won a (South Jersey) championship, you’d love to see him add another one to his resume. That would mean as much as me winning my own.”

As special as this season has been in many ways, this season is nothing out of the ordinary for Mike and Phil.

This is what the Eisensteins do in the fall — coach football.

“I still remember the days of going out there when I was 4 and 5 years old to (Atlantic City’s) practice,” Phil said. “The players were all larger than life, and that’s all I wanted to be. My dad has gone through his path, and I’ve gone through mine. We’re just a football family.”

Mike McGarry's Must Win runs every Friday in The Press of Atlantic City.

