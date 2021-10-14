For Cedar Creek's JoJo Bermudez, 'it's score or nothing'

As a youngster growing up in Egg Harbor City, JoJo Bermudez and his buddies would head to a nearby grass pit to play rumble-fumble.

The game is an every man for himself, free for all. The rules are simple. The ball is thrown in the air. The player that catches the ball tries to score a touchdown, while everybody else tries to tackle him. Once tackled, the player with the ball tosses it into the air and the game begins anew.

“The goal is to score every time you get the ball,” Bermudez said. “You get the ball. You keep scoring until somebody tackles you. It helped me a lot. There would be 10 of us playing. You have to run from all 10 people. It helped me with my vision.”

Bermudez is putting that experience to good use. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back is one of the leaders of a Cedar Creek High School football team that will play at Winslow Township 7 p.m. Friday in this weekend’s most anticipated South Jersey game.

Cedar Creek (7-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow Township (5-1) is ranked No. 8. Bermudez and many of his fellow Pirates seniors played key roles as sophomores when Cedar Creek won the 2019 South Jersey Group II championship.