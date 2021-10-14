For Cedar Creek's JoJo Bermudez, 'it's score or nothing'

As a youngster growing up in Egg Harbor City, JoJo Bermudez and his buddies would head to a nearby grass pit to play rumble-fumble.
The game is an every man for himself, free for all. The rules are simple. The ball is thrown in the air. The player that catches the ball tries to score a touchdown, while everybody else tries to tackle him. Once tackled, the player with the ball tosses it into the air and the game begins anew.
“The goal is to score every time you get the ball,” Bermudez said. “You get the ball. You keep scoring until somebody tackles you. It helped me a lot. There would be 10 of us playing. You have to run from all 10 people. It helped me with my vision.”
Bermudez is putting that experience to good use. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back is one of the leaders of a Cedar Creek High School football team that will play at Winslow Township 7 p.m. Friday in this weekend’s most anticipated South Jersey game.
Cedar Creek (7-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow Township (5-1) is ranked No. 8. Bermudez and many of his fellow Pirates seniors played key roles as sophomores when Cedar Creek won the 2019 South Jersey Group II championship.
“This year is going great,” Bermudez said. “We’ve been together since we were freshmen. I was confident in this team.”
With his speed and elusiveness, Bermudez may be the state’s most dynamic player. He’s caught 37 passes for 781 yards and seven TDs this season.
“When I get the ball, it’s score or nothing,” Bermudez said. “When I get the ball, I’m literally trying to make a play. I’m not looking at 10 yards or 5 yards. The goal is to not let the first player ever get you in the open field. I’m going to make a move on anybody I see coming.”
Bermudez first flashed his speed as a sophomore in Cedar Creek’s 29-28 win over Woodrow Wilson on Sept. 28, 2019. He returned a kickoff 86 yards for a TD. Several Wilson defenders had the angle on him, but Bermudez was still able to turn the corner and sprint down the sideline.
Bermudez also used his skills to make sure this season started right. On the third play from scrimmage in the season opener against Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Bermudez picked off a pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to propel the Pirates to a 52-0 win. Cedar Creek hasn’t looked back since.
“That was a big statement,” Bermudez said.
Cedar Creek coach James Melody said what also makes Bermudez special is his competitiveness — another trait that Bermudez sharpened in those rumble fumble games.
“He never backs down from a challenge,” Melody said. “He just wants to compete. He pushes me in practice. He says, ‘Coach let’s compete today.’ It’s important to have that.”
As for his football future beyond Cedar Creek, Bermudez committed to Rutgers last November but then decommitted before this season started. Vanderbilt University became the latest school to offer him a scholarship this week.
“It wasn’t like I didn’t like (Rutgers) or anything,” he said. “I just wanted more time to see other schools. Rutgers is building something great. All the coaches are real good dudes.”
Melody said college coaches are also starting to take notice of Bermudez’s defensive skills.
“He’s being recruited as an athlete right now,” the coach said. “He’s obviously great in the return game. He can play wide receiver obviously, but he can also play defensive back. I could see him playing either side of the ball, honestly.”
For now, Bermudez is focused on his final high school season. Cedar Creek and Winslow enter Friday’s game tied for the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division lead. Winslow has won five straight since a season-opening 26-14 loss to Woodbridge. Winslow quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 1,289 yards and 22 TDs.
The stands at Winslow should be packed, and Bermudez is looking forward to it.
“I love big games,” he said. “I don’t like blow outs. Big games show who’s been putting in the work.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
