The Wildwood High School football team won its season opener for the first time since 2012 with a 28-21 victory over Cumberland Regional in a West Jersey Football interdivision game Thursday night.

With 1 minute, 2 seconds remaining, Warriors quarterback Junior Hans rushed for a 15-yard touchdown to cap the scoring. On the ensuing drive, Cumberland completed a long pass to the Warriors’ 11-yard-line with seconds left. But after an incomplete pass, the Wildwood defense stopped the Colts on a running play around the 6-yard-line to end the game.

Wildwood opened the season with a 16-8 victory over Clayton in 2012 en route to a 6-4 record and a South Jersey Group I playoff berth. Wes Hills, who has played in the NFL, was a senior running back on that team. Hills was the Press High School Male Athlete of the Fall in 2012.

“It’s awesome we were able to do that,” Wildwood coach Ken Loomis said Friday of the season-opening win. “Last time we were able to do that we had Wes Hills in that 6-4 playoff team. So whenever we can start out and do the same thing a playoff team has done, that’s definitely a good start for us for the season.”

Wildwood led 15-7 at halftime. In the first quarter, Hans completed a 65-yard TD pass to Ryan Troiano. Cumberland then had an 18-yard rushing TD to lead 7-6. Hans later rushed for a 9-yard score to give the Warriors a 13-7 lead. In the second, Wildwood’s James Wyers recovered a Cumberland high snap in the end zone for a safety.

After a rushing TD in the third quarter, Cumberland tied the game 15-15. The Colts added a rushing score early in the fourth to take a 21-15 lead. But midway through the fourth, Hans connected with Wyers on a slant pass for a 55-yard TD to tie the game at 21-21.

Hans contributed to 26 of the Warriors’ 28 points, including two extra points. He threw for 234 yards and rushed for 70. Wyers finished with 104 receiving yards, and Troiano had 98.

Cumberland defeated Wildwood 32-0 in 2022.

“It was a 15-round, heavyweight fight,” Loomis said of Thursday’s game. “It was punch-for-punch, blow-for-blow. (Cumberland) has a lot of size and a lot of speed. But we just never quit. We never gave up. We put some drives together and executed on some matchups. We really pulled out a tough-fought win.”

Wildwood will host Schalick at 6 p.m. next Friday. Last season, Schalick defeated the Warriors 29-12. But coming off an impressive win, Wildwood aims to build off that momentum.“Between last year’s homecoming game vs. Riverside (a 24-20 comeback win Oct. 22, 2022 ) and (Thursday’s) game vs. Cumberland, our kids know to just stay with it and not give up,” Loomis said. “Even though we are down, we can still come back and pull out a W. So it’s just great mental and physical toughness by our guys.”

Cumberland;7 0 8 6— 21

Wildwood;13 2 0 13 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

W— Troiano 65 pass from Hans (run failed)

C— 18 run (run successful)

W— Hans 6 run (Hans kick)

SECOND QUARTER

W— Safety (Wyers high snap recover in end zone)

THIRD QUARTER

C— 4 run (run successful)

FOURTH QUARTER

C— 3 run (run failed)

W— Wyers 55 pass from Hans (kick missed)

W— Hans 15 run (Hans kick)