BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Vincent Isom calls the matchup a test.

The St. Augustine Prep defensive tackle and his teammates will host Cherokee at 6 p.m. Friday. Cherokee is coming off a dominant 47-7 victory over Hammonton last week. The Chiefs were unstoppable in the third quarter of that win, scoring 34 points, and finished the game with over 350 yards of offense.

Cherokee (2-0) is No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (1-1), who lost 21-16 to fifth-ranked Donovan Catholic on Aug. 25 and beat St. Joseph Academy 51-15 last week, are ranked ninth.

"We have a lot to prove, but I think we are going to be good," Isom said. "I think we have the quickness that we need on the defense. I think we need to execute. We watched the film (against Hammonton). We have been practicing really hard this week. I think we can really get the ball rolling with this team."

And a win Friday would be a nice statement for the Hermits.

"This will really get the St. Augustine name out there this year and prove to everyone that we are contenders and we are here to take things over," said Isom, who has multiple NCAA Division I offers. "I am excited to get things going."

St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta echoed that sentiment.

"They are one of the top teams in South Jersey and ranked well above us, so the prognosticators are picking them, so we got our work cut out for us and we have to try to prove them wrong and play our best game, not turn the ball over and hopefully take it away from them," Lancetta said. "The typical things.

"It'll be our best game to date."

Against Hammonton, Cherokee trailed 7-6 at halftime. But the Chiefs scored four touchdowns in the first 5 minutes, 9 seconds of the second half, including a 59-yard fumble recovery and return.

Cherokee quarterback Ryan Bender threw for 117 yards with a TD. He also rushed for 88 yards and a score. Cherokee running back Murad Campfield finished with 134 yards and two scores.

Overall, the Chiefs had rushed 256 yards and four TDs on the ground.

"I honestly feel like we just need to get to the quarterback and hit him a couple times and that will stop the QB runs," Isom said. "We just need to shut down the run. I think Hammonton didn't do a good job with that and they just kept getting washed down on all the runs. But I feel our front will stand strong against them."

Last season, Cherokee defeated St. Augustine 20-14. The Chiefs advanced to the South Jersey Group V semifinals, and the Hermits went to the state Non-Public A quarterfinals. The Hermits defeated the Chiefs 20-7 in 2019 and 28-10 in 2018.

"We have played them a few years now, so they are always well-coached and the kids are tough and disciplined," Lancetta said. "So there is no doubt this is going to be a tough game for us."

But the Hermits have the talent to keep this game competitive.

Two-way lineman Eddie Vincent and Isom, linebacker Matt Bonczek and defensive back and running back Tristian McLeer are the Hermits captains and some of their top players. Junior running back Julian Turney has 208 yards with four TDs in two games. Senior quarterback Ryan Gambill has 175 passing yards, and sophomore wide receiver Paris Pratt has 140 yards with a TD.

"Our kids will be confident," Lancetta said. "They are confident going into every game. They believe that they can play with anybody. I don't worry about that. We just have to perform when it's time."