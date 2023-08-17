Vineland High School first-year football coach Jose Guzman and his players are excited to get to work.

After finishing 3-9 in 2022, the expectation this fall is to continue to build upon the fundamentals that Guzman, offensive coordinator Dwayne Hendricks and defensive coordinator Clifton Smith instill every day at practice. Some concepts are new on both sides of the ball, so picking up on the coaching staff‘s demands is going to be crucial to the Fighting Clan as the season unfolds.

“We set the bar high in practice, as far as our lifting and conditioning program,” Guzman said. “The kids are doing exactly what they should be doing, which is getting bigger, faster and stronger. Again, the bar is set. The seniors have set the bar for the underclassmen to follow. It’s been really neat to see the upperclassmen leading the way.

“The feeling is coming over us like a wave. It’s very, very nice to know that we are back in the swing and can move forward from where we have been. Again, full sail ahead and we’re going to go ahead and do our best this season.”

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Tyrell Powell is one of the top returning players for the Fighting Clan. Powell, who received a Press honorable mention in 2022, was second on Vineland with 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He made 35 tackles on defense. Another dynamic player is Patrick Gilbert, a senior guard/defensive tackle who also received an honorable mention last season.

“We have some dynamic kids,” said Guzman, who called Powell an excellent and smart kid who will “be a guy who will be opening up eyes this season, both offensively as a wide receiver and defensively as a cornerback. He will open eyes.”

Vineland also features solid defensive backs and linebackers as well as skill players in its running backs and wide receivers, Guzman said.

That includes running back/linebacker Prince Bortey, fullback/linebacker Ryan Carter, safety/wide receiver Zha’Vian Diaz, quarterback/linebacker Gavin Gallo, tight end/linebacker Julius Wilson and running back/cornerback Joshua Cephas.

“They are going to open up some eyes,” Guzman said. “Again, our line is a very smart group of kids. It’s high school football. It’s X’s and O’s. You execute and keep that football with you and you do not turn it over, you have an excellent chance of winning.”

Vineland competes in the West Jersey Football League’s Continental Division with Clearview Regional, Holy Spirit, Kingsway Regional and Washington Township. Last season, the Dragons made the South Jersey Group V final, and the Spartans made the state Non-Public B semifinals. Vineland also plays Oakcrest and, in their annual Thanksgiving Day game, Millville, which won the state Group V championship.

“We have quality teams across the board that we are facing, along with their coaching staffs,” Guzman said. “It’s going to be a fun season. If you look at our schedule, it’s definitely something you cannot go ahead and dismiss. Our schedule is definitely solid, and we are going to be facing solid teams along the way. We are all looking forward to it. We are very excited to see what this year will bring.

“We have a great group of seniors leading the way. I’m really, really looking forward to having an excellent season with this group and hopefully sending our seniors off on a high note.”