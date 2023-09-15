Absegami 28, Egg Harbor Township 13
Allentown 41, Robbinsville 12
Bernards 30, Voorhees 6
Brick Memorial 34, Matawan 24
Caldwell 43, Verona 10
Cherokee 23, Shawnee 0
Cherry Hill East 56, Holy Cross 25
Colts Neck 35, Manalapan 0
Cranford 21, Woodbridge 20
Dumont 34, Glen Ridge 7
Dwight-Morrow 38, Memorial 15
Elmwood Park 55, Harrison 12
Fair Lawn 21, Pascack Hills 7
Fieldston, N.Y. 8, Montclair Kimberley 0
Fort Lee 20, Cliffside Park 7
Freehold Township 21, Freehold 7
Glen Rock 28, Lodi 3
Governor Livingston 34, J.P. Stevens 0
Hammonton 17, Eastern 14
Hanover Park 6, Kittatinny 0
Hightstown 47, Lawrence 6
Holmdel 36, Asbury Park 0
Holy Spirit 34, Washington Township 28
Hopewell Valley Central 42, Hamilton West 7
Hunterdon Central 17, Bridgewater-Raritan 7
Irvington 21, Columbia 0
Johnson 35, Metuchen 11
Keyport 54, Jackson Liberty 26
Lenape 17, Williamstown 14
Lyndhurst 24, Cresskill 21
Mahwah 42, Ridgefield Park 7
Manville 41, Jonathan Dayton 7
Marlboro 17, Howell 7
Mastery Charter 32, Newark Academy 19
Millburn 21, Nutley 14
Moorestown 34, Triton 0
Mount Olive 13, Morristown 7
Mountain Lakes 34, Madison 7
New Providence 23, Delaware Valley Regional 16
Newark Academy 22, Newark Collegiate 6
Newark East Side 59, Bergen Tech 7
North Brunswick 29, Old Bridge 2
Northern Highlands 35, Ridgewood 7
Notre Dame 49, Ewing 27
Old Tappan 38, Pascack Valley 6
Paramus 35, Demarest 7
Park Ridge 21, Hasbrouck Heights 3
Parsippany Hills 28, Montville 21
Passaic 35, Dickinson 8
Passaic Tech 43, West Orange 19
Pequannock 35, Whippany Park 6
Phillipsburg 54, North Hunterdon 7
Piscataway 45, Monroe 7
Point Pleasant Boro 51, Red Bank Regional 13
Rahway 27, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 12
Ramapo 41, Sparta 0
Ridge 28, Hillsborough 7
Roxbury 28, West Morris 14
Sayreville 24, Edison 12
Shore Regional 17, Ocean Township 0
South Brunswick 43, East Brunswick 14
South Plainfield 20, North Plainfield 19
Spotswood 34, Highland Park 0
Sussex Tech 43, Kinnelon 26
Teaneck 38, Indian Hills 9
Waldwick 30, New Milford 7
Warren Hills 42, Mendham 8
Watchung Hills 31, Morris Knolls 24
Wayne Hills 28, North Bergen 9
Weehawken 46, Palisades Park 0
West Essex 21, Wayne Valley 7
West Windsor-Plainsboro 28, Steinert 13
Westfield 23, Elizabeth 20
Westwood 34, River Dell 0
Willingboro 57, Delran 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
