Press staff reports
Audubon 31, Maple Shade 0
Clayton 26, Lower Cape May Regional 21
Colonia 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 12
Edison 57, J.P. Stevens 0
Gateway 19, Haddon Township 0
Glassboro 27, Burlington City 7
Governor Livingston 33, Johnson 21
Hanover Park 36, Millburn 8
Hawthorne 35, North Arlington 29
Jackson Memorial 20, Manalapan 13
Kittatinny 15, Hackettstown 7
Lincoln 30, North Bergen 0
Lyndhurst 34, Secaucus 14
Manchester 36, Barnegat 24
Manchester Regional 29, Ferris 6
New Milford 14, Cresskill 7
Northern Burlington 41, Pemberton 0
Ocean Township 28, Lacey 14
Overbrook 36, Bordentown 34
Park Ridge 40, St. Mary's-Rutherford 12
Pascack Valley 34, Ramsey 21
Passaic Valley 43, West Milford 6
Pennsauken 24, Cherry Hill West 7
Pennsville Memorial 49, Lindenwold 6
Pequannock 34, Boonton 20
Pinelands Regional 41, Point Pleasant Beach 13
Pleasantville 14, Penns Grove 6
Pompton Lakes 30, Hasbrouck Heights 6
Saddle Brook 39, Wallington 15
Voorhees 48, North Plainfield 8
Whippany Park 22, North Warren 14
Wildwood 28, Cumberland Regional 21
Woodstown 34, Haddon Heights 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PHOTOS Lower Cape May Regional High School hosts Clayton football
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School #2 Isiah Carr-Wing on a TD run against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School #2 Isiah Carr-Wing on the run against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School qb #10 Hunter Ray throws the ball deep against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School qb #10 Hunter Ray looking for a receiver during a game against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School qb #10 Hunter Ray hands off the ball to #2 Isaiah Carr-Wing against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School #2 Isiah Carr-Wing on the run against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School #2 Isiah Carr-Wing on a TD run against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School #26 Dennis Serra on the run against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 31, 2023, Lower Cape May Regional High School #2 Isiah Carr-Wing on a TD run against visiting Clayton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
A scene from the Clayton at Lower Cape May Regional football game in Cape May on Thursday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
