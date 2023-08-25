OCEAN CITY — The Mainland Regional High School football team bobbled the snap and committed a false start penalty on its first offensive play of the season Friday morning.

Things quickly got better for the Mustangs.

Mainland, which begins the year with high expectations after having lost in a state semifinal last season, scored on its next two plays after the penalty en route to a season-opening 26-7 win over Washington Township in a Battle at the Beach matchup at Ocean City High School. With its 10 a.m. kickoff, the contest was the first played in New Jersey this season.

“We were stoked,” senior running back Stephen Ordille said. “We had practice in the morning all week. We were ready for this game. Being the first game in New Jersey meant everything.”

Ordille ran 14 times for 128 yards and a TD. He also intercepted a pass. Rocco DeBiaso ran seven times for 123 yards and a TD. Cohen Cook and Liam Kennedy each scored a TD. Jamie Tyson intercepted a pass, and Dan DeFeo recovered a fumble for the Mustangs’ defense.

“Coming out here,” Ordille said, “and showing what we’re about is a great feeling. It’s senior year. I have to put everything out there that I can.”

The third annual Battle at the Beach showcase event continues Saturday and Sunday and again features many of the state’s top teams. Mainland Regional is the defending Central Jersey Group IV champion and was ranked No. 4 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. Washington Township finished 5-5 last season.

Fans nearly filled the Ocean City home and away bleachers. The contest was played in sporadic and sometimes heavy rain that sent fans running for cover.

After Mainland opened the game with a penalty, DeBiaso scored the first TD of the season. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior grabbed a handoff and ran left. Washington Township looked like they were going to force DeBiaso out of bounds, but the running back turned upfield and sprinted 84 yards for the score.

“I was coming around the edge and Cohen Cook and Stephen Ordille set great blocks for me,” DeBiaso said. “I just turned up and got going. It felt awesome. I never felt a better feeling in my life.”

Mainland made it 13-0 with 9 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first quarter when Cook scored on a 11-yard run after Washington Township lost 28 yards when it snapped the ball over its punter’s head.

Mainland led 13-7 at halftime and wore Washington Township down in the second half. Ordille gained 101 of his yards in the third and fourth quarters.

“Coming out in the second half, we turned up the energy a little bit,” Ordille said. “We got our feet under ourselves.”

For the Mustangs, Friday’s win was something to build on. Mainland will host rival Ocean City on Sept. 1.

“The chance to schedule a quality opponent like Washington Township was huge for us for the chance to see where we stand right away,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “There were a lot of bright spots. Defensively, I thought we played well overall. Offensively, we had our moments. We know we have to get better upfront. We have a lot of talented guys on the offensive side of the ball, and they showed their capabilities at certain points today.”

The Mustangs feel like they have something to lose after losing in last year’s state Group IV semifinals to Millville.

“It was a tough feeling losing last year,” Ordille said, “but we’re back and we’re hungry.”