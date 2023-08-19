Ron Dorsey is excited to start something special.

Dorsey takes over the St. Joseph Academy football program after longtime and legendary coach Paul Sacco stepped down. Sacco had turned the Wildcats into a perennial power in South Jersey. The Wildcats will be a young squad this fall, but that is something that excites Dorsey just as much as being a first-year coach, he said.

“Having a young team and being able to teach and develop these guys into young men, I am ready for the challenge,” Dorsey said. “I would have not put my name in the hat if I was not ready for this. I am excited, and we are ready to roll.”

Sacco, who began his career with St. Joseph in 1982, finished with a 358-75-5 record in 41 seasons, the most wins by any coach in South Jersey. Under Sacco, the Wildcats won 20 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs started in 1993. The Wildcats won eight straight titles from 1999-2006, and Sacco built a tradition of success.

Doresy understands he has big shoes to fill, which is why he brought in new assistants (and kept a few others who had already been on the staff) to help maintain that level of success. Dorsey also has been the assistant on the Wildcats’ softball team for the last two seasons.

“I’m really excited,” Dorsey said. “Going into something like this, it was an uphill battle. I knew that going into it, and I knew I needed to surround myself with some good coaches, good men, who know the game of football and help me out along the way.”

The Wildcats have some transfers who should make an impact this season, including wide receivers/defensive backs Ismael Cotto (Triton Regional) and Shane Reed (Buena Regional) and defensive and offensive lineman Joel Cosme (also from Triton). Returning from last season are sophomores Jordan Palmer (two-way lineman) and Dawain Jackson (wide receiver/defensive back). Both should be key players.

Dorsey told his players the program is building something special.

“We are just excited,” Dorsey said. “We are excited with the kids that we have. The young kids coming in, too. We have two young quarterbacks right now (sophomore Gary Battaglini and freshman Anthony Salmaone). We just like the competition those two are having for the battle for the QB spot. I’m just happy with the kids we have. We are putting something together. We are excited for it.”

St. Joseph will compete in the West Jersey Football League’s Independence Division with Ocean City, Delsea Regional, Winslow Township and Cedar Creek. The Wildcats have a tough first three games, playing Carteret, St. Augustine Prep and Holy Spirit.

With a young roster, not many players have varsity experience. That might be a weakness this season. But the players are buying into the program and what the coaching staff is preaching and the team is like a family, which will be the Wildcats’ strength, Dorsey said.

“We have a tough schedule this year, but we are a young team,” Dorsey said. “I tell the kids all the time I want to win. I hate losing. But at the same time, I understand where we are at right now as a program. With the schedule we have, I am still expecting to be competitive.

“I want to compete. It’s not about wins and losses right now, but I want to be able to compete and show everybody that St. Joe isn’t any slouches. We aren’t just going to lie down. We are going to go out there and try to win every game and be competitive.”

After Sacco left, some players transferred out, Dorsey said.

“I really do believe we are going to open a lot of people’s eyes this year,” Dorsey said. “I think a lot of people thought we were going to have a bad, bad season. I think people are going to be surprised by the end of the season what we are able to do. I’m really ready for the challenge and to show people what St. Joe football can do this year.”