The St. Augustine Prep football team was relatively young in 2022.

After starting the season 1-4, the Hermits won five of their last six games and reached the state Non-Public A quarterfinals with mostly sophomores and juniors, some of whom were first-time starters. Coach Pete Lancetta said the Hermits started five sophomores last season and sometimes three or four freshmen.

But this season, the Hermits return most of their top players.

“So that (year of experience) should benefit us to a point,” said Lancetta, who noted one issue this fall may be the Hermits’ depth. “Some years you catch lightning in a bottle and you have a lot of guys you can put in there and not miss a beat, but that’s what we are working on right now. We know what the returners can do, so we are looking for some of those guys who were not varsity starters last year or played when we got ahead.

“But we are trying to build something.”

Senior leadership is one strength for the Hermits, Lancetta said. That list includes senior two-way linemen Vincent Isom and Eddie Vincent, defensive back/ running back Tristian McLeer, quarterback Ryan Gambill, tight end/defensive end Jake Pfeifer and wide receiver Matt Castle. Lancetta is excited to have them return, especially Gambill as “he has been throwing well,” the seventh-year coach said. Isom is one of the best players in the state and has multiple NCAA Division I offers.

“They are setting good examples in terms of work ethic and whatnot, so that’s important,” Lancetta said.

Another strength is all the returning sophomores and juniors who had playing time in 2022. About eight of them are starters, and they helped the Hermits put together that nice run last year. That includes juniors Matt Bonzcek and Julian Giambuzzi (linebackers) and wide receiver/linebacker Julian Turney, who only played half of the 2022 season due to the transfer rule.

Sophomores Ty McLeer (defensive back/running back), Demari Simeon (defensive line/tight end) and Paris Pratt (wide receiver/defensive back) are also names to watch.

“They got those games under their belts, including a couple playoff games, so that’s important,” Lancetta added.

St. Augustine competes in the West Jersey Football League’s American Division with Cherokee, Lenape, Millville, Shawnee and Williamstown, all strong programs. The Thunderbolts captured the state Group IV title in 2022 and return many key players. Last season, Millville beat St. Augustine 21-14.

“I think we have one of the, if not the toughest, schedules in South Jersey,” said Lancetta, whose team opens against Donovan Catholic, which made the state Non-Public A quarterfinals in 2022. The Hermits also will play their traditional games against Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy. “So, it’s a tough schedule, and rightly so. That’s how it should be.”

The Hermits’ tough schedule will only prepare them as the season unfolds, Lancetta said. The Hermits were practicing and working out a lot each week, he said, and trying to get the younger players ready for the season.

“It’s exciting,” Lancetta said about the upcoming campaign. “The kids and coaching staff are working really hard. We are going to do the best we can.”