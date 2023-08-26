OCEAN CITY — The Mainland Regional High School football team bobbled the snap and committed a false start penalty on its first offensive play of the season Friday morning.

Things quickly got better for the Mustangs.

Mainland, which begins the year with high expectations after losing in a state semifinal last season, scored on its next two plays after the penalty en route to a season-opening 26-7 win over Washington Township in a Battle at the Beach matchup at Ocean City High School. With its 10 a.m. kickoff, the contest was the first played in New Jersey this season.

Mainland: 13 0 13 0 — 26

Wash. Twp.: 7 0 0 0 — 7

FIRST QUARTER

MR - DeBiaso 84 run (Kashey kick)

MR - Cook 11 run (kick missed)

SECOND QUARTER

WT - Dziergowski 1 run (Franchi kick)

THIRD QUARTER

MR - Ordille 58 run (Kashey kick)

MR - Kennedy 15 run (pass failed)