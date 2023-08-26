The Southern Regional High School football team opened its season Friday with a 35-13 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in a Shore Conference game.
The Rams (1-0) led 28-6 at halftime.
Caden Oravets threw for 1254 yards with two touchdowns for Southern. Cole Cramer had 65 receiving yards with a TD, and AJ Sanchez had 52 yards with a score. Cramer had an 80-yard rushing TD and an 86-yard kickoff return for a score. Justin Silva also had a rushing TD.
High school football scoreboard: Mainland, Hammonton, Atlantic City, others open with wins
BATTLE AT THE BEACH (at Ocean City H.S.)
No. 4 Mainland Regional 26, Washington Township 7 -- FINAL
OCEAN CITY — The Mainland Regional High School football team bobbled the snap and committed a false start penalty on its first offensive play of the season Friday morning.
Things quickly got better for the Mustangs.
Mainland, which begins the year with high expectations after losing in a state semifinal last season, scored on its next two plays after the penalty en route to a season-opening 26-7 win over Washington Township in a Battle at the Beach matchup at Ocean City High School. With its 10 a.m. kickoff, the contest was the first played in New Jersey this season.
Mainland: 13 0 13 0 — 26
Wash. Twp.: 7 0 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
MR - DeBiaso 84 run (Kashey kick)
MR - Cook 11 run (kick missed)
SECOND QUARTER
WT - Dziergowski 1 run (Franchi kick)
THIRD QUARTER
MR - Ordille 58 run (Kashey kick)
MR - Kennedy 15 run (pass failed)
No. 5 Hammonton 35, St. John Vianney 0 -- FINAL
OCEAN CITY — Kenny Smith scored five TDs in the season opener for the Hammonton High School football team Friday afternoon.
Where does the junior running back go from here?
“Hopefully, only up from here,” he said with a smile. "We set the bar high, and hopefully I can hold myself to that standard.”
Smith’s performance propelled the Blue Devils to a 35-0 win over St. John Vianney in a Battle at the Beach showcase game. Hammonton is ranked No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11.
Smith carried 17 times for 142 yards and four TDs. He also caught a 58-yard TD pass from Drew Craig. Smith had TD runs of 5, 21, 2 and 59 yards.
St. John Vianney: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hammonton: 14 14 7 0 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
H -- Smith 42 pass from Craig (kick)
H -- Smith 58 pass from Craig (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
H -- Smith 21 run (kick)
H -- Smith 1 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
H -- Smith 59 run (kick)
No. 2 Toms River North 14, No. 1 Millville 7 -- FINAL
OCEAN CITY — The Millville High School football team rallied in the fourth quarter for some momentous playoff wins last year.
But this is a new season, and last year's comebacks do not guarantee 2023 success.
The Thunderbolts rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short and lost to Toms River North 14-7 as the two state powers opened the season at the Battle at the Beach at Ocean City High School. Millville, the defending state Group IV champion, is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Toms River North, the defending state Group V champion, is No. 2.
TR North: 0 14 0 0 — 14
Millville: 0 0 0 7 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
TRN -- Ford 22 run (kick)
TRN -- Pruitt 15 pass from Moore (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
M -- Brooks 42 pass from Zamot (kick)
Ocean City 14, Pleasantville 6 -- FINAL
OCEAN CITY — A longtime rivalry accustomed to crisp Thanksgiving Day mornings played out this time on a warm summer night by the beach.
Quarterbacks Walker Bailey and Ryan Hendricks each threw one TD pass to help Ocean City High School edge Pleasantville 14-6 in a Battle by the Beach game Friday night. The Red Raiders' season-opening victory capped the first day of the three-day showcase event at their Carey Stadium.
Bailey connected with Duke Guenther for a 13-yard score, and Hendricks threw a 10-yarder to Jon Moyer for the hosts' other TD. Ryder Hay made two PATs.
Pleasantville: 0 0 6 0 — 6
Ocean City: 0 0 7 7 — 14
THIRD QUARTER
P -- Witherspoon 7 pass from Jones (kick failed)
OC -- Gunther 13 pass from Bailey (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
OC -- Moyer 12 pass from Hendricks (kick)
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Middle Township 40, Cumberland Regional 0 -- FINAL
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Long before the season started Friday, Middle Township High School football coach Frank Riggitano said one strength of his team would be the offensive line.
Panthers standout running back Remi Rodriguez agreed after his performance.
“A big help,” he said of the linemen.
The junior rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Middle to a season-opening 40-0 victory over Cumberland Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Memorial Field.
Cumberland: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Middle Twp.: 7 6 13 14 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
MT -- Rodriguez 1 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MT -- Watkins run (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
MT -- Watkins 8 pass from Oliver (conversion failed)
MT -- Rodriguez run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MT -- Zarfati 33 pass from McAnney (kick)
MT -- Wakefield 8 run (kick)
Oakcrest 19, Vineland 11 -- FINAL
The Falcons led 19-0 after three quarters and were able to hold off a Vineland push late. Colin Graiff kicked a field goal and Charles Clark added a TD run in the fourth for Vineland.
Vineland: 0 0 0 11 — 11
Oakcrest: 6 6 7 0 — 19
FIRST QUARTER
O -- Touchdown (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
O -- Touchdown (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
O -- Touchdown (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
V -- Graiff field goal
V -- Clark 2 run (2-point conversion)
Lower Cape May Regional 44, Bridgeton 6 -- FINAL
The Caper Tigers used a 28-point second quarter to take a 35-6 lead into halftime. Isiah Wing scored two rushing TDs in the first half. Braswell Thomas caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a score. Hunter Ray threw a TD and ran in another.
Bridgeton's lone score came on Jeremiah Russell's 82-yard score late in the second quarter.
Bridgeton: 0 6 0 0 — 6
Lower Cape May: 7 28 9 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
LCM -- Wing 18 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
LCM -- Wing 5 run (kick)
LCM -- Thomas 19 pass from Ray (kick)
LCM -- Thomas 30 interception return (kick)
LCM -- Ray 3 run (kick)
B -- Russell 82 TD reception (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
LCM -- Serra 36 field goal
LCM -- King 25 interception return (conversion failed)
Kingsway Regional 45, Egg Harbor Township 0 -- FINAL
Egg Harbor Twp.: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kingsway Reg.: 21 17 0 7 — 45
Atlantic City 28, Williamstown 7 -- FINAL
Joe Lyons threw two TD passes, one each to Sah'nye Degraffenreidt and Shareef Williams. Zephaniah Bradley returned an interception 56 yards for a score. Dre Rooks added a TD run in the final minutes.
Degraffenreidt finished with 141 yards on six receptions. Quarterback Joe Lyons went 18 for 24 with 301 yards and two TDs. Kahjuan Roseborough and Shareef Williams each had three tackles, and Zephaniah Bradley added an interception.
Atlantic City : 0 12 8 8 — 28
Williamstown: 0 7 0 0 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
AC -- Degraffenreidt pass from Lyons (kick failed)
AC -- Bradley 56 interception return (pass failed)
W -- Touchdown (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
AC -- Williams 71 pass from Lyons (2-point conversion)
FOURTH QUARTER
AC -- Rooks 2 run (Rooks run)
SHORE CONFERENCE
Monmouth 7, Barnegat 6 -- FINAL
Dom O'Grady's 34-yard TD pass to Kaiden Stafford in the first half held up as the winner. Barnegat returned a fumble for a TD in the third quarter to cut the lead to 7-6, but couldn't convert the PAT.
Monmouth: 0 7 0 0 — 7
Barnegat: 0 0 6 0 — 6
SECOND QUARTER
M -- Stafford 34 pass from O'Grady (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
B -- Fumble recovery (kick failed)
INTERCONFERENCE
Absegami 26, Lacey Township 14 -- FINAL
Southern Regional 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 13 -- FINAL
Carteret 42, St. Joseph 12 -- FINAL
Carteret led 42-0 at halftime. St. Joseph, which is in a total rebuild after parting ways with longtime legendary coach Paul Sacco, scored twice in the fourth quarter. Anthony Salamone threw a 13-yard TD pass to Shane Reed and also ran for a score.
St. Joseph: 0 0 0 12 — 12
Carteret: 28 14 0 0 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
C -- Interception return (kick)
C -- Thompson 55 run (kick)
C -- Rushing TD (kick)
C -- Blocked punt returned for TD (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
C -- Touchdown (kick)
C -- Touchdown (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ -- Reed 13 pass from Salamone (conversion failed)
SJ -- Salamone 6 run (conversion failed)
No. 9 Donovan Catholic 21, No. 8 St. Augustine Prep 16 -- FINAL
Donovan Catholic opened on a 21-0 lead. The Hermits managed a field goal before halftime. Tristan McLeer scored on a run in the third, and Julian Turney had a TD run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 21-16.
St. Augustine: 0 3 7 6 — 16
Donovan Cath.: 7 14 0 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
DC -- Touchdown (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
DC -- Touchdown (kick)
DC -- Touchdown (kick)
SA -- Field goal
THIRD QUARTER
SA -- McLeer run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SA -- Turney run (conversion failed)
WWPS;6 0 7 0 — 13
Southern;14 14 7 0 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
S — Cramer 65 pass from Orvates (Foote kicK
S —80 run (Foote kick)
W — Carter 5 run (kick failed)
People are also reading…
SECOND QUARTER
S — Silva 2 run (Foote kick)
S —Sanchez 52 pass from Oravets (Foote kick)
THIRD QUARTER
W — Blake 16 run (Davenport-Bray kick)
S — Cramer 86 kickoff return (Foote kick)
Atlantic City 28, Williamstown 7: Joe Lyons threw two TD passes, one each to Sah'nye Degraffenreidt and Shareef Williams. Zephaniah Bradley returned an interception 56 yards for a score. Dre Rooks added a TD run in the final minutes.
Degraffenreidt finished with 141 yards on six receptions. Quarterback Joe Lyons went 18 for 24 with 301 yards and two TDs. Kahjuan Roseborough and Shareef Williams each had three tackles, and Zephaniah Bradley added an interception.
The Vikings (1-0) are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Atlantic City : 0 12 8 8 — 28
Williamstown: 0 7 0 0 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
AC -- Degraffenreidt pass from Lyons (kick failed)
AC -- Bradley 56 interception return (pass failed)
W -- Touchdown (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
AC -- Williams 71 pass from Lyons (2-point conversion)
FOURTH QUARTER
AC -- Rooks 2 run (Rooks run)
Boys soccer
Atlantic Christian 3, Lancaster County Christian 3: Freshman Jason Kelly scored from 18 yards out for the Cougars (0-0-1). Senior Malachi Vasquez and sophomore David O'Donnell also scored. O'Donnell's goal, which was beyongd the 18-yard-line, tied the game and capped the scoring.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.