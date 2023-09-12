Cedar Creek quarterback Billy Smith dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Absegami during their Sept. 1 game. Smith has thrown for 783 yards and nine TDs with just one interception this season.
St. Augustine Prep’s Roman Coney gets ready to tackle Cherokee’s Leo Bluestein during their game Friday night. The Hermits (2-1) will host Millville (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in a matchup of strong defenses.
St. Augustine Prep fans, decked out in Richland Rowdies T-shirts, pack the stands for the Hermits’ win over Cherokee on Friday night.
The third weekend of the high school football season is over. Here’s a look back at the previous weekend, plus a preview of what’s to come this Thursday, Friday and Saturday:
Three things we learned this weekend
1. Dre Rooks is playing with a better attitude this season.
The Atlantic City senior running back rushed 11 times for 164 yards and a TD in the Vikings’ 50-13 win over Absegami on Friday.
Atlantic City, which features quarterback Joe Lyons and wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt, is even tougher to defend when Rooks is involved.
“I showed a horrible attitude last year,” he said after the win. “I threw my pads off (in one game). I promised my team I was going to get it back. My coach (Keenan Wright) pulled us through that. We ran the bleachers. We pushed through it. We got through it. My quarterback helped me. Everybody on this team helped me.”
2. Cedar Creek’s offense has been one of South Jersey’s best so far.
The Pirates (3-0) are averaging 41.7 points per game. Senior quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 783 yards and nine TDs. Just as importantly, he has thrown just one interception. Sophomore running back Aamir Dunbar has rushed for 407 yards. Senior wide receiver Alim Parks has caught 15 passes for 295 yards and five TDs.
3. Bring bug spray if you’re attending the Mainland Regional at Atlantic City game Friday.
The no-see-ums were at their annoying best — or worst — when the Vikings hosted Absegami.
MVPS
Each week of the season The Press picks four MVPs based on the previous weekend’s performances.
Kemun Council
Egg Harbor Township
The senior running back carried eight times for 105 yards and a TD as the Eagles beat Bridgeton 50-23. Council also accounted for four two-point conversions. Egg Harbor (1-2) will host Absegami (1-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mike Zarfati
Middle Township
The senior wide receiver/defensive back caught a 9-yard TD pass with 34 seconds left to propel the Panthers to a 24-22 win over Glassboro. Zarfati caught six passes for 105 yards and two TDs in the win. He also completed a pass for 55 yards. Middle Township (3-0) will host Clayton (3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Emir Hicks
Holy Spirit
The sophomore running back carried 19 times for 187 yards and three TDs as the Spartans beat St. Joseph Academy 42-8. Spirit (3-0) will play at Washington Township (2-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mike Frawley
Pinelands Regional
The senior defensive back and wide receiver caught six passes for 99 yards and a TD and made a tackle for a loss as Pinelands improved to 2-0 for the first time in 13 years with a 19-0 win over Neptune. Pinelands will host Central Regional (1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Recruiting update
Junior wide receiver/defensive back Pedro Reyes made his debut for Absegami in the Braves’ loss to Atlantic City. Duke, Maryland and North Carolina are among the colleges that have offered Reyes a scholarship. … Syracuse offered Millville sophomore defensive end Jayden Jones a scholarship after Jones visited the school’s New York campus Saturday. Michigan and Penn State also have offered Jones scholarships.
Did you notice?
First-year Egg Harbor Township coach Rob Davis got his first win with his new team when the Eagles beat Bridgeton 50-23 on Friday. Davis was 82-69 in 15 seasons at Barnegat. … Atlantic City is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. The Vikings started 4-0 and finished 6-4 that year.
Games to look forward to this weekend
The Press Game of the Week sees Mainland Regional (3-0) traveling to Atlantic City (3-0) for a 6 p.m. Friday kickoff. … Millville (2-1) will play at St. Augustine Prep (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in a game that figures to be dominated by defense. … Pinelands (2-0) will host its home season opener at 6 p.m. Friday against Central Regional (1-2) … This week’s action starts Thursday because the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah begins Friday night. Thursday’s notable games include Holy Spirit (3-0) at Washington Township (2-1), and Absegami (1-2) at Egg Harbor Township (1-2). Both are 6 p.m. kickoffs. … On Saturday, Cedar Creek (3-0) will play at Camden Eastside (2-1) at 1 p.m. If you’re attending, pack lunch and dinner. Past games between these pass-happy schools have lasted close to four hours.
The Elite 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. Toms River North (1) 3-0: Beat Rumson-Fair Haven 42-21
