The second weekend of the high school football season is over. Here’s a look back at the previous weekend plus a preview of what’s to come this Friday and Saturday.

Three things we learned this weekend

1. Millville’s strength is its defense. The Thunderbolts (1-1) have given up 14 points all season. On Saturday, Joseph Zamot returned a fumble for a score, and Lotzeir Brooks returned an interception for a TD as Millville beat Irvington 34-0. Millville has given up 16 or fewer points in 11 straight games, dating to last season. Senior safety Kyon Conyers and linebacker A’Cear Cornish spark the defense.

2. Mainland Regional senior Stephen Ordille continues to prove that he is one of South Jersey’s top running backs. Ordille rushed for two TDs in a 35-0 win over Ocean City on Friday. Ordille has scored 10 TDs in his last six games, dating to last season. He has carried 25 times for 213 yards this season.

3. Holy Spirit can never be underestimated. Many thought this would be a rebuilding season for the Spartans, who graduated multiple standouts from last year’s 9-2 team. But Spirit is 2-0 after beating Egg Harbor Township 43-0 on Friday. Spartans sophomore quarterback Ty Costabile has completed 13 of 19 passes for 224 yards and five TDs this season. Spirit will host St. Joseph Academy (0-2) in a renewal of their rivalry at 6 p.m. Friday.

MVPS

Each week of the season The Press picks four MVPs based on the previous weekend’s performances:

Junior Hans

Wildwood

The senior quarterback ran for two TDs, threw for two scores and kicked two extra points as the Warriors won their season opener for the first time since 2012, 28-21 over Cumberland Regional. Wildwood (1-0) will host Schalick (2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

Atlantic City

The junior wide receiver caught six passes for 173 yards and three TDs as Atlantic City beat Clearview Regional 28-12. The Vikings (2-0) will host Absegami (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Dwayne Carter

Pleasantville

The senior wide receiver/defensive back intercepted two passes and caught a TD pass to help the Greyhounds beat Penns Grove 14-6. Pleasantville (1-1) will host Salem (0-2) at 7 p.m Friday.

Jaimin Parkinson

Pinelands Regional

The junior running back carried 10 times for 149 yards and two TDs to lead the Wildcats to a 41-13 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Pinelands (1-0) plays at Neptune (0-1) 6:30 p.m. Friday.

For the record

Millville junior wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks caught his 31st career TD in the Thunderbolts’ 34-0 win over Irvington, breaking the record for most TD catches by a player from a Cape-Atlantic League school, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman. Elijah Steward of Holy Spirit held the previous record with 30 ZTD catches.

Brooks, who was the Press Player of the Year last season, has caught 10 passes for 100 yards and two TDs this year. Alabama and Georgia are among the colleges that have offered him scholarships.

Did you notice?

Vineland coach Jose Guzman got his first career win as the Fighting Clan beat Bridgeton 53-0 Friday. Charles Clark ran for 151 yards and three TDs to spark Vineland. Guzman, a long-time Vineland assistant, took over for Dan Russo, who stepped down after last season.

ICYMI: weekend scores

Atlantic City 28, Clearview Regional 12

Cedar Creek 50, Absegami 48

Cherokee 47, Hammonton 7

Clayton 26, Lower Cape May Regional 21

Gloucester City 54, Buena Regional 14

Holy Spirit 43, Egg Harbor Township 0

Mainland Regional 35, Ocean City 0

Manchester Township 36, Barnegat 24

Middle Township 7, Oakcrest 0

Millville 34, Irvington 0

Ocean Township 28, Lacey Township 14

Pinelands Regional 41, Point Pleasant Beach 13

Pleasantville 14, Penns Grove 6

Southern Regional 21, Central Regional 0

St. Augustine 51, St. Joseph-Hammonton 15

Vineland 53, Bridgeton 0

Wildwood 28, Cumberland Regional 21

Games to look forward to this weekend

After two road wins, Atlantic City (2-0) comes home to host Absegami (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday. … Hammonton (1-1) will try to bounce back from last week’s unexpected 47-7 loss to Cherokee when it plays at Highland Regional (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. … Middle Township (2-0), which has not allowed a point this season, travels to Glassboro (1-0) for a 6 p.m. Friday game. … The Press Game of the Week will be played in Richland as St. Augustine (1-1) hosts Cherokee (2-0).

The Press Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

1. Toms River North (1) 1-0: Beat Toms River East 42-0

2. Millville (2) 1-1: Beat Irvington 34-0

3. Delsea Regional (3) 1-0: Beat Delran 49-13

4. Mainland Regional (4) 2-0: Beat Ocean City 35-0

5. Donovan Catholic (6) 2-0: Beat Long Branch 41-13

6. Shawnee (7) 2-0: Beat Camden Eastside 28-7

7. Atlantic City (8) 2-0: Beat Clearview Regional 28-12

8. Cherokee (9) 2-0: Beat Hammonton 47-7

9. St. Augustine Prep (11) 1-1: Beat St. Joseph Academy 51-15

10. Winslow Township (UR) 1-1: Beat Lenape 34-0

11. Cedar Creek (UR) 2-0: Beat Absegami 50-48