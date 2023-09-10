Bishop Eustace Prep 36, Gloucester Catholic 0
DePaul Catholic 46, St. Peter's Prep 20
Gloucester City 41, Overbrook 7
Haddon Heights 48, KIPP Cooper Norcross 14
Hanover Park 35, Madison 14
Hopewell Valley Central 42, Ewing 16
Hun 51, Mastery Charter 8
Malvern Prep, Pa. 20, Delbarton 17
Morris Knolls 41, Parsippany Hills 28
Morristown 38, Millburn 0
Morristown-Beard 27, King, Conn. 26
Newark Collegiate 18, Hoboken 6
North Bergen 12, West Side 8
Notre Dame 35, Nottingham 28
Pascack Valley 41, Paramus 21
Pennington 14, Morrisville, Pa. 0
Somerville 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 20
Spotswood 31, Brearley 14
Springside Chestnut Hill, Pa. 40, Blair 0
Wallkill Valley 23, High Point 20
Woodbury 48, Penns Grove 6
Woodstown 28, Paulsboro 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Burlington City vs. Pemberton, ppd. to Sep 11.
Garfield vs. Cresskill, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Glen Ridge vs. Belleville, ccd.
Hamilton West vs. Trenton Central, ppd. to Sep 11.
Princeton vs. Haddon Township, ppd. to Sep 11.
St. Joseph-Montvale vs. Don Bosco Prep, ccd.
PHOTOS Cherokee at St.Augustine football
On September 8, 2023, Cherokee #3 Murad Campfield on his way to a tackle by Hermit #7 Jack Gounaris during the football game in Richland on Friday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On September 8, 2023, St.Augustine football head coach Peter Lancetta during a game with Cherokee.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On September 8, 2023, St. Augustine #32 Julian Giambuzzi with an interception against Cherokee.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On September 8, 2023, In Richland, St. Augustine #35 Roman Coney about to tackle Cherokee #6 Leo Bluestein.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On September 8, 2023, Hermit #2 Paris Pratt Jr. receives a pass during the Cherokee at St. Augustine football game in Richland on Friday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On September 8, 2023, Hermit QB #3 Ryan Gambill passing the ball during the Cherokee at St. Augustine football game in Richland on Friday night.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On September 8, 2023, St. Augustine #32 Julian Giambuzzi runs an interception deep against Cherokee.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
