CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Long before the season started Friday, Middle Township High School football coach Frank Riggitano said one strength of his team would be the offensive line.

Panthers standout running back Remi Rodriguez agreed after his performance.

“A big help,” he said of the linemen.

The junior rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Middle to a season-opening 40-0 victory over Cumberland Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Memorial Field.

Rodriguez had 62 yards and a TD at halftime. The Panthers scored 27 in the second half.

“I think I did well, but I could have had a lot more,” said Rodriguez, who was a first-Press All-Star last season and rushed for 1,026 yards. “I got to start seeing everything. I’m just getting warmed up, but next game I’ll come ready and just have to push the ball.”

All of the starters on the offensive line returned this season, a group that includes Maurice Matthews, Marco Salgado, Mike Camp, Nikolas Cruz, Sean Brennan, Dan Brady and Jaeden McGaha.

But Rodriguez wants more out of the unit.

“Our line, they work hard but sometimes they are not focused,” he said. “They jump offsides or hold sometimes.”

Rodriguez had both a 40- and 15-yard run called back due to penalties. The 40-yard run was on third down, so the Panthers had to punt instead of continuing the drive. A 17-yard pass from Mark Oliver to Rodriguez was also called back because of a holding call.

But those mistakes were mainly in the first half, and the line opened up some big plays and runs. Shaun Watkins finished with 43 rushing yards, and Josiah Santiago had 22. Micah McAnaney, a transfer from St. Augustine Prep, had a 33-yard TD pass to standout wide receiver Mike Zarfati to cap the scoring.

Rodriguez still praised his “big fellas.”

“When they pull, they hit the first thing they see, and I’m gone,” he said.

The offensive line did not really allow any pressure Friday. The only drive they did was in the second quarter after a McAnaney interception. Middle had the ball at the Colt’s 10, but Cumberland’s Mehki Davis and Kennedy Jones each made tackles for loss to push Middle 20 yards back.

“We are going to have the ability to be balanced, which is so awesome for us,” Riggitano said. “We did the job. We won the game. But we have things we need to work on. We played very well defensively. Played very well on special teams. But the penalties are killing us. We have to work on those things but we are excited.”

Middle turned the ball over on downs on its first drive, and then Cumberland went three-and-out and punted. Middle then put together a seven-play, 53-yard drive capped with Rodriguez’s 1-yard TD. He rushed for 27 yards on the drive, including a 15-yard run to put the Panthers at the Colts’ 18. Watkins also added a long run to help Middle take a 7-0 lead.

On Cumberland’s next drive, Watkins made a tackle for loss, which forced the Colts to punt again. The Panthers then put together another scoring drive. Getting possession at the Colts’ 30 after a penalty, the Panthers went up 13-0 after Watkins rushed for a 10-yard TD on fourth-and-1. Jeremiah Jones had a first-down run on the drive.

Middle scored four TDs in the second half, including an 8-yard pass from Oliver to Watkins, Rodriguez’s 5-yard run and Zamar Wakfield’s 8-yarder. Justin Verity was 4 for 5 on extra point attempts.

For Cumberland, Marque Crowder and Yartavian Nock had some nice runs. Tyler Kundera executed a fake punt and rushed 22 yards to give the Colts a first down. Quarterback Matt Sooy got off a few passes and runs, but the Middle defense was stout and allowed just four first downs.

“They were giving us some problems early because we weren't going through our regiment executing our line calls,” Riggitano said. “Once we got to that, it opened some things up for us. They did a nice job. They are getting in better shape. They weren’t in shape a few weeks ago, but they are now. And when they get even more in shape in another week or so, they’ll be even better.”

Middle plays at Oakcrest next Friday.

“They are a playoff team, and I know they’ll be ready. And after that we have Glassboro,” Riggitano said. “”We have a good string of games coming up here, so we have to keep improving.”

Cumberland — 0 0 0 0 - 0

Middle Twp. — 7 6 13 14—40

FIRST QUARTER

M— Rodriguez 1 run (Verity kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M — Watkins 10 run (kick missed)

THIRD QUARTER

M — Oliver 8 pass Watkins (pass failed)

M — Rodriguez 5 run (Verity kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

M — Wakefield (Verity kick)

M — McAneny 33 pas to Zarfati (Verity kick)

