PLEASANTVILLE -– Pleasantville got off to a fast start Friday night and never looked back on its way to a 35-6 win over Salem in a West Jersey Football League game

The Greyhounds held a 7-0 lead before the offense took the field thanks to Kwalil Shepperson’s punt return for a touchdown after Salem had gone three-and-out on its first possession of the game.

Pleasantville took a 14-0 lead on its second drive, the result of senior Rashad Floyd’s first of two touchdowns. Floyd scored from 5 yards out and later added another score from 38 yards out.

Floyd, who was over 100 rushing yards on the night, credited his offensive line and his self-determination for his success.

“I run like it’s my last down every play and give all my effort. Give it up to my offensive line. They did excellent blocking, and I just succeeded after that.

Pleasantville’s offense played a clean game, as it didn’t turn the ball over once. Shepperson added a 28-yard touchdown on the ground in the second quarter, and senior Yusuf Golden capped the scoring for the Greyhounds with an 84-yard rushing TD toward the end of the third quarter.

Not to be outshined, the defense showed out too, forcing Salem into three interceptions and one fumble. Junior Elijah Marable grabbed one of the interceptions and the fumble.

Three weeks into the season, Pleasantville’s defense has consistently shown up, having allowed just 26 points.

“We have a lot of returning guys,” Pleasantville coach Malachi Timberlake said of the defense. “They’re just playing sound football, playing together and having fun out there, understanding the assignment.”

Timberlake acknowledged the fast start offensively Friday, compared to Pleasantville’s first two games.

“We started out faster and executed, some things we haven’t been able to do the last two weeks. But it’s still early in the season, and we had two early games. The typical high school team offense is always going to start out slow. The defense is always more advanced. We just have to get the offense to catch back up, and that’s what we’re doing. I think we’re making the right strides and adjustments.”

Friday‘s win was Pleasantville’s first over Salem since August 2019. The Greyhounds go back on the road next Friday as a matchup with Glassboro awaits them.

“Just how we prepare for every game, respect the team,” Timberlake said about preparing for Glassboro next week. “They’re a really good football team, and we’re just looking forward to it.”

Floyd, holding himself to a high standard, echoed Timberlake’s statement.

“I’m looking to do the same thing I did today and to be even better than I was today” he said.