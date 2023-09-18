The fourth weekend of the high school football season is over. Here’s a look back at the previous weekend plus a preview of what’s to come this Friday and Saturday.

Three things we learned this weekend1. There is a new team atop The Press Elite 11.

Mainland Regional takes over the top spot after last week’s No. 1 team Toms River North lost to Donovan Catholic 21-7 last Friday.

Mainland beat Atlantic City 47-18 last Friday. The Mustangs, who reached the state Group IV semifinals last season, have won their four games by the combined score of 140-25 this season. Mainland plays at Hammonton (3-1) 7 p.m. Friday.

2. Millville’s strength is its defense.

The Thunderbolts (3-1), the defending state Group IV champion, have scored four defensive TDs in their last three games.

3. Mike Zarfati just might be the most underrated player in South Jersey.

The Middle Township senior wide receiver/defensive back caught a 30-yard TD pass as the Panthers (4-0) beat Clayton 45-16 last Friday. Zarfati has caught 10 passes for 209 yards and four TDs this season. He also returned an interception for a score. Zarfati has scored a TD in nine of his last 11 games dating back to last season.

MVPS

Each week of the season The Press picks four MVPs based on the previous weekend’s performances.

Zicri Forest

Oakcrest

The junior wide receiver caught three passes for 98 yards and a TD and also returned a punt 93 yards for a score as the Falcons beat Bridgeton 53-0. Oakcrest (2-2) plays at Moorestown (3-1) 7 p.m. Friday.

Isiah Carr-Wing

Lower Cape May

The senior running back carried 14 times for 136 yards and two TDs as the Caper Tigers beat Cumberland Regional 40-0. Lower (3-1) plays at Wildwood (1-2) 6 p.m. Friday.

Stephen Ordille

Mainland Regional

The senior running back carried 25 times for 267 yards and five TDs as the Mustangs beat Atlantic City 47-18. Ordille also intercepted a pass. Mainland (4-0) plays at Hammonton (3-1) 7 p.m. Friday.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

The junior running back ran for 200 yards and returned an interception 76 yards for a TD as the Blue Devils beat Eastern 17-14. Hammonton (3-1) hosts Mainland Regional (4-0) 7 p.m. Friday.

Lotzeir Brooks update

The Millville junior wide receiver/defensive back continues to establish himself as one of the top players in South Jersey history. Brooks has 125 career catches for 2,264 yards and 32 TDs, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman. Brooks currently ranks 18th all-time in career catches in South Jersey, 14th in career yardage and fourth in career TD catches, Langerman said.

Did you notice

Holy Spirit is 4-0 for the first time since 2020 when it finished 8-0 in the pandemic-shortened season. The last time Spirit got off to a 4-0 start before that was 2016 when it finished 9-3 and lost to Mater Dei 26-20 in the state Non-Public II final. … Notre Dame senior quarterback and Rutgers University recruit AJ Surace has thrown for 705 yards and nine TDs and rushed for 445 yards and nine scores to lead the Mercer County school to a 4-0 start. Surace is the grandson of former Millville coach and athletic director Tony Surace.

What to look forward to this upcoming weekend

Absegami (2-2) plays the first game on its new artificial grass field when it hosts Highland Regional (1-3) 6 p.m. Friday. … Holy Spirit (4-0) and St. Augustine Prep (2-2) renew their rivalry 6 p.m. Friday at Spirit. The winner will be the unofficial Atlantic County parochial champion. … Lower Cape May (3-1) and Wildwood (1-2) meet 6 p.m. Friday at Wildwood in The Press Game of the Week

The Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

1. Mainland Regional (3) 4-0: Beat Atlantic City 47-18.

2. Donovan Catholic (4) 3-0: Beat Toms River North 21-7

3. Toms River North (1) 3-1: Lost to Donovan Catholic 21-7

4. Millville (2) 3-1: Beat St. Augustine Prep 21-7

5. St. Augustine (7) 2-2: Lost to Millville 21-7

6. Cherokee (8) 3-1: Beat Shawnee 23-0

7. Winslow Township (9) 3-1: Beat St. Joseph Academy 63-14

8. Delsea Regional (10) 2-1: Beat Ocean City 35-14

9. Shawnee (5) 3-1: Lost to Cherokee 23-0

10. Atlantic City (6) 3-1: Lost to Mainland Regional 47-18

11. Holy Spirit (UR) 4-0: Beat Washington Township 34-28