The Pleasantville High School football team earned its first win of the season after the Greyhounds defeated Penns Grove 14-6 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Thursday.

With 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the game, the Red Devils forced the Greyhounds (1-1) to punt. Penns Grove (0-2) took over at its on 17-yard line. With 1:02 left, Pleasantville senior linebacker Gabriel Rodriguez recovered a fumble in the end zone to cap the scoring.

The Greyhounds defense sacked Penns Grove's QB on the last play of the game.

"The offense moved the ball, but we just couldn't finish," Pleasantville coach Malachi Timberlake said. "Pentalies killed us too. But the defense stepped up."

Pleasantville’s Dwayne Carter had an interception early in the first quarter when Penns Grove was threatening to score. Penns Grove’s defense responded with a stop on fourth-and-inches.

In the second quarter, Penns Grove’s Dameon Wilson recovered a fumble that put the Red Devils in Pleasantville territory. The Greyhounds' defense got the stop, and with 5:48 remaining they took a 7-0 lead after sophomore quarterback Ahmad Jones connected with Carter for a 19-yard TD, which he caught between two defenders on fourth down.

Carter, a senior defensive back and wide receiver, finished with two interceptions and a TD.

Pleasantville sophomore defensive lineman Damion Yarleque made some great tackles in the first half, including one for a loss on the ensuing drive after the TD. Later in the drive, Greyhounds' senior linebacker Brandon St. Martin made an interception when Penns Grove was at the Pleasantville 40-yard-line.

Pleasantville led 7-0 at halftime.

"We had that one touchdown coming out of halftime," Timberlake said. "We were able to lock back in and buckle down and just made sure we can win the football game on defense."

Early in the third quarter, junior linebacker/running back Bryce Wright made an interception to set up Penns Grove around the Pleasantville 35. Wright then rushed 25 yards to the end zone. After Penns Grove failed to convert the two-point play, Pleasantville led 7-6.

Pleasantville also defeated Penns Grove 26-2 in 2022. The Greyhounds reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals. Last week, Pleasantville lost 14-6 to Ocean City in a Battle at the Beach game. Pleasantville will host Salem at 7 p.m. next Friday.

"It's good, especially because it was 0n the road," Timberlake said about the Greyhounds' first win. "Next game is at home, our home opener. I know the energy is going to be through the roof for the kids and for the community. We can't wait to be back home next Friday. Looking forward to next week and building off today."

Pleasantville;0 7 0 7 — 14

Penns Grove;0 0 6 0 — 6

SECOND QUARTER

P — Carter 19 pass from Jones (Aguirre kick)

THIRD QUARTER

PG — Wright 25 run (two-point play failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

P — Rodriguez fumble recovery in end zone (Aguirre kick)