Ty Kline threw for 131 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Pinelands Regional High School football team to a 41-13 victory over Point Pleasant Beach in a Shore Conference interdivision game Thursday.
The Wildcats (1-0) led 34-0 after three quarters.
Jaimin Parkinson rushed for 149 yards with two TDs, including a 40-yard score in the first quarter for the game’s first points. Jamie Jenkins had 48 rushing yards and a TD. Liam Villinger finished with 70 receiving yards, including a 20-yard TD pass. Mike Frawley added 44 receiving yards, including a 19-yard TD pass.
Devonte Bonds had a team-leading 17 tackles, including 10 solo. Eric Kobilnyk finished with 11 tackles, Chase Martin nine and Villinger five. Chase Martin and Qusi Goode each had one sack.
Jacob Haywood went 5 for 6 on extra points.
Point Pleasant Beach fell to 0-2.
Pinelands;13 14 7 7 — 41
Point Pleasant;0 0 0 13 — 13
FIRST QUARTER
P — Parkinson 40 run (kick failed)
P — Parkinson 20 run (Haywood Kick)
SECOND QUARTER
P — Frawley 19 pass from Kline (Haywood kick)
P — Newsome 15 pass from Kline (Haywood kick)
THIRD QUARTER
P — Villinger 20 pass from Kline (Haywood kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
P — Jenkins 25 run (Haywood kick)
Note: Point Pleasant Beach’s scoring drives were unavailable
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
