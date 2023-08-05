The Pinelands Regional High School football team was pretty successful last year in head coach John Tierney’s first season.

Enough of those players return so that the Wildcats could duplicate or improve on their 7-4 record.

”It’s half and half (between the number of returnees and those who graduated),” Tierney said. “We lost our quarterback, a defensive end, our free safety and a wide receiver. But we return a lot. We could be 8-2 or 2-8. Our division is really tough, but I like our chances.”

Pinelands reached the final of the South Jersey Group III Regional Invitational Tournament before losing to Wall 35-14, the only defeat that wasn’t close.

”Last year went really well, but it could have been better,” Tierney said. “Three of our losses were by a total of eight points, one, one and six. Honestly, I think the kids understood the new system by the end of the year, and we caught some breaks that we didn’t catch early on."

Back for the Wildcats is wide receiver Michael Frawley, who caught 41 passes for 742 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Strong safety Liam Villinger (138 tackles in 2022, including 73 solo) also returns, along with tailback Jaimin Parkinson, who ran for 1,059 yards and 14 TDs in 2022.

Other leading players include fullback-middle linebacker Devonte Bonds, Tyler Glass, a leading lineman and utility player, and two-way linemen Anthony Aguanno (51 tackles), Qasi Goode, Jayden Hadzovic and Brady Fence. Nolan Covell and transfer student Aedan McHale will both play tight end-defensive end.

Ty Kline, a junior, will likely be the quarterback, and senior Frankie Gargione can also play the positio.

”Ty played some quarterback last year, and he has good experience and makes plays that are there," Tierney said. "We'll run a Multiple-I offense, run a little and throw, but not force things. We'll try to take advantage of our opportunities. Defensively, we'll run a 4-3, and it's very sound. We'll make teams beat us with long drives, and try not to give up the big play.

"Our offensive and defensive lines are probably our strongest point, and we have great athletes.”

Tierney started four years at offensive center for Towson University and was a longtime assistant coach at Pinelands and Lacey Township. He guided the Wildcats to six straight wins in the second half of the season last fall, highlighted by S.J. Group III Regional playoff wins over Triton Regional (35-33) and Barnegat (21-15).

Pinelands, a Group III school, will play in the Shore Conference 's Liberty Division, playing some Group IV teams.

"We're taking a big step up in competition, but we have size and a lot of speed, Our outlook could be very good, or if we have injuries things might not be so good."